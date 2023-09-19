Eris variant, boom in Covid cases and double deaths in a month. Cartabellotta (Gimbe): «Numbers are underestimated»

After approximately two months of substantial stability in the number of new weekly cases of Covid-19 – which between mid-June and mid-August fluctuated between 3,446 (6-12 July) and 6,188 (3-9 August) – for 4 consecutive weeks there has been a progressive resumption of viral circulation. In fact, from the week of 10-16 August to 7-13 September the number of new weekly cases increased almost fivefold, going from 5,889 to 30,777, the positivity rate of swabs increased from 6.4% to 14.9%, the 7-day moving average rose from 841 cases/day to 4,397 cases/day, the incidence went from 6 cases to 52 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

