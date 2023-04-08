8
- Eros Ramazzotti, a fan feels bad at the concert: he stops and goes to her, then the hug that excites the leggo.it
- Ramazzotti stops the concert for a lady who is ill and blurts out that the emergency services are late Today.it
- “Get on stage…”. The extra program at the Eros Ramazzotti concert ilGiornale.it
- Eros Ramazzotti twerks on stage during a concert (VIDEO) Novella 2000
- Eros Ramazzotti, the video of the twerk at the concert goes viral: “Everything was so trashy” ilmattino.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Few people know that this extraordinary natural remedy could help us to relax and sleep well