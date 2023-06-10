Error in the operating room in Spoleto, 4 elderly people lose their sight: nurses will have to compensate the region

The four patients, aged between 70 and 80, had to undergo cataract surgery at the San Matteo degli Infermi hospital in Spoleto. But he was injected with sodium bicarbonate solution instead of saline.

It should have been a simple intervention cataract all’San Matteo degli Infermi hospital in Spoletobut something clearly went wrong: four elders, because of one accidental exchange of bottlesthey have lost sight in one eye.

The story is reported by Il Messaggero and dates back to a few years ago, when all four patients were between 70 and 80 years old, one man and three women. They were in the operating room when they were to be injected with one sodium bicarbonate solution 8.4% with a Ph between 7 and 8.5 which had been inserted into the bottle holder of the phacoemulsifier instead of the saline solution balanced for ophthalmic use.

Two nurses who ended up under investigation, a nurse and a coordinator of the nursing area: they were subjected to disciplinary sanction with one day’s suspension and salary reduced by the same working day, but they are still on duty.

Now the Court of Auditors of Umbria has certified, after i compensation paid by the hospital, how much they will have to return to the Region in process alongside the regional accountant, Rosa Francaviglia. As for a 74-year-old woman, who can no longer see in her right eye, the request in favor of Umbria is 135 thousand euros.

The patients, according to the writ of summons from the Umbria public prosecutor’s office, lost the sight in one eye “as a result of the unlawful conduct…” of the two nurses.

As for the Ferristathe accounting judiciary speaks of “inexcusable, brand, and gross mistake committed by the nurse for inserting a bicarbonate solution in the bottle holder rod of the phacomulsifier, instead of the balanced saline solution for ophthalmic use.

As for the nursing coordinator “equally serious is the co-responsibility in the harmful event for the organizational mismanagement of drugs and the principals of the operating room …, also with reference to the relative traceability, handling and proper placement”.