He must pay 500 thousand euros to the Franciacorta Asst. A lot was condemned by the Court of Auditors amidwife of the Chiari hospital. As reported by the local edition of Corriere della Sera. the woman must return 30% of what the same healthcare company paid as compensation to the family of a child born in 2015 with serious pathologies deriving from childbirth.

Responsibilities

The parents obtained an indemnity of 1,659,434 euros, corresponding to the compensation for biological damage (1,550,000 euros) and legal expenses (109,434 euros). In the same proceeding, the gynecologist who followed the birth was acquitted. “The subjective element of gross negligence does not emerge in the behavior of the gynecologist” the judges wrote in the sentence that the Gdb was able to read. The position of the midwife is different – reads the provision – from which errors, omissions and delays in labor management serious injuries to the unborn child have descended.

The reconstruction

According to the reconstruction, “if the midwife, whose task was to monitor the regular progress of labor (returned to normal parameters after the amnioinfusion), had correctly interpreted the CTG trace which had become worrying again starting from 22.23, she should have promptly notify the gynecologist. This error must be considered inexcusable since the reading of the data deriving from the monitoring is part of the routine practice of the figure of the midwife”. And again: «Not having noticed or, in any case, having underestimated the worsening of the situation, which was not detected by the midwife either at 11.10 pm (when she noted in the medical record “CTG reassuring, regular contractile activity”) or even at 11.45 pm (again from the medical record: “Examination: complete dilatation, clear liquid discharge. Expulsion period begins. The doctor on duty is notified”) and, consequently, the failure to request timely intervention from the gynecologist, undoubtedly constitute seriously negligent omissions from which permanent damage to the unborn child has resulted”.