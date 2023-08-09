Erythema, fever, weakness, symptoms of Lyme disease affecting Bella Hadid

Skin rash, fever, headache, fatigue and weakness: these are the first symptoms of Lyme disease, which affected model Bella Hadid and which she described in a long post on social media, talking about her long ordeal, including “over 100 days of chronic Lyme disease, and nearly 15 years of unseen suffering.”

The disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected tick, which generally occurs by frequenting, especially in spring and summer, woods and meadows without the due protections.

Prevention

Therefore, if you lie down on the grass, it is essential to use a towel, use socks that protect the calf and, at the end of the excursions in the countryside or mountains, check that there are no ‘unwanted guests’.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most cases of Lyme disease can be cured with a 2 to 4 week course of oral antibiotics, but sometimes patients may experience systemic and neurological symptoms such as having pain, fatigue, or trouble thinking that last for months after you finish treatment. In the case of Bella Hadid even for years, even 15, even if with alternating phases of gravity.

