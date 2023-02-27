Erythritol, associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a study by the American Cleveland Clinic published in ‘Nature Medicine’, is a common sweetener. Products sweetened with erythritol – scientists report – are often recommended to people suffering from obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome, patients at increased risk of cardiovascular attacks such as heart attacks and strokes. Erythritol has a sweetness equal to about 70% that of sugar and is produced through the fermentation of corn. After ingestion it is poorly metabolised by the body, enters the blood and is mainly eliminated in the urine. The human body naturally produces low amounts of erythritol, so any additional consumption can add up. Erythritol is generally recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration, which means, the researchers point out, that no long-term safety studies are required.