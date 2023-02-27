Home Health Erythritol under the lens, what it is
Health

Erythritol under the lens, what it is

by admin
Erythritol under the lens, what it is

Erythritol, associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a study by the American Cleveland Clinic published in ‘Nature Medicine’, is a common sweetener. Products sweetened with erythritol – scientists report – are often recommended to people suffering from obesity, diabetes or metabolic syndrome, patients at increased risk of cardiovascular attacks such as heart attacks and strokes. Erythritol has a sweetness equal to about 70% that of sugar and is produced through the fermentation of corn. After ingestion it is poorly metabolised by the body, enters the blood and is mainly eliminated in the urine. The human body naturally produces low amounts of erythritol, so any additional consumption can add up. Erythritol is generally recognized as safe by the US Food and Drug Administration, which means, the researchers point out, that no long-term safety studies are required.

See also  Covid, Sant'Anna School: health system has withstood a pandemic

You may also like

Green also cures stress

Sleeping well extends life, but only if your...

Girls invested in the Autogrill in Modena: the...

Brexit, GB-EU agreement reached on the Protocol for...

Recipes with broccoli: delicious and quick ideas

Stinky feet: causes and related pathologies

Diabetes, here are the five foods you absolutely...

Rare disease days from mocha to radio, 30...

it is very serious. Prophylaxis for 60 close...

Lazio-Sampdoria, the official formations: Pedro and Luis Alberto...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy