Esaote Group Presents Latest Cardiac Imaging Solutions at…

Esaote S.p.A.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 1 /PRNewswire/

Esaote, one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of medical diagnostic systems (especially ultrasound, special MRI and medical IT systems), took part in the congress of the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging in Barcelona from May 10th to 12th, 2023. On this occasion the company unveiled MyLabTMOmega eXP, a new wearable Ultrasound system with advanced cardio tools and AI-powered automation and presented Suitestensa CVISa complete solution for enterprise cardiovascular management, and Aas Qardia, a state-of-the-art software platform for echocardiography. The latter two were developed by Ebit and Pie Medical Imaging (PMI), respectively, the Esaote Group’s subsidiaries specializing in medical IT.

Artificial intelligence, advanced quantification tools, enhanced connectivity for one better data exchange and Remote consultation are the key features that Esaote Group invests in in the field of cardiovascular imaging to provide physicians with efficient and accurate analysis tools.

Thanks to the solutions from Augmented InsightTM delivers that new MyLabTMomega eXPwhich will be presented in Barcelona, precise quantification at while reducing drafting time and total examination time. With the CV-specific configuration, Esaote offers cardiologists and mobile service workers first-class diagnostic possibilities and a high degree of flexibility anytime, anywhere. “Advanced image processing tools, portability and connectivity are the strengths of this scanner, which aims to meet the needs of tomorrow’s healthcare systems,” explained Martina Cereseto, Global Product Manager at Esaote. “Moreover, the new generation of XCrystal transducers capturing detailed images high temporal and spatial resolution thereby increasing diagnostic confidence in any clinical setting, from the private echo lab to the hospital, from the general cardiology department to the intensive care unit, coronary ward, emergency room and point-of-care units.”

The exchange of data and information between different hospital departments or between different healthcare facilities is one of the main features of Suitestensathat of Ebit developed company-wide system. Suitestensa’s CVIS platform includes all workflows, exams, images and post-processing and is the most comprehensive patient-centric approach for all cardiology specialties: cardiac catheterization, interventional cardiology, echocardiography, ECG, arrhythmology, general cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. Complementing patient workflow management, the platform includes a complete telemedicine and remote monitoring module.

AI-driven workflows aimed at automating key clinical echocardiography measurements are one of the distinctive features of Aas Qardiathe latest product line from PMI, which features myocardial stretch analysis, stress echo, diastolic function assessment and (PISA) valve analysis. PMI integrates its AI-driven ventricular volume and strain analysis with Esaote’s MyLab scanners to facilitate echocardiographic analysis during the exam. At the EACVI Congress, PMI also presented the 4D-Flow– Cardio MRI analysis (Caas MR Solutions) and the CT/3DTEE based preprocedural transcatheter planning (3mensio).

Esaote Group:

Leader in the field of biomedical equipment (ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, software for the management of the diagnostic process). At the end of 2022, the group employed 1,250 people, more than half of them in Italy. Esaote is headquartered in Genoa and Florence, has its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands and is present in 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074895/EACVI_Congress.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1793998/Esaote_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esaote-group-prasentiert-neueste-losungen-fur-die-herzbildgebung-auf-dem-eacvi-kongress-in-barcelona-spanien-301823267.html

Original content by: Esaote SpA, transmitted by news aktuell