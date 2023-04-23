Escape from Khartoum, the Italians evacuated in the night – Africa

In a chaotic and bloody war fought in the heart of a metropolis of five million inhabitants, Italy launched a very dangerous rescue mission in the afternoon for almost 150 Italians trapped in Khartoum with the aim of completing it during the night. Similar operations have also been carried out by other countries that are rescuing their own citizens from the conflict that has been pitting the army against the paramilitary for control of Sudan for nine days at the cost of hundreds of dead and thousands injured. “We work to ensure that all Italians who want to leave are made safe by night”, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced, specifying that there are 140 people in addition to some Swiss, employees of the Apostolic Nunciature and a twenty European citizens for a total of about 200 civilians. In the evening, the paramilitaries announced the departure of 41 Italians and an unspecified number of embassy personnel, ascribing the credit for it. The meeting point for everyone was the fully operational Italian embassy, ​​Tajani specified, referring to the diplomatic mission led by ambassador Michele Tommasi and established in an area where at least eight of the 24 battle fronts were still reported on Saturday between the two factions. Also for this reason, on board two C-130s of the air force that took off at 13.55 Italian time from Djibouti to Khartoum were men of the special forces of the Italian army and of the carabinieri coordinated by the joint operational command. “The security of the airports is ensured by the air riflemen of the air force”, explained the defense minister, Guido Crosetto. Khartoum airport is under the control of “loyalists, therefore of the government”, Tajani said again referring to the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, de facto president of the country, assuring that he had the authorizations to land the Italian planes and that “there shouldn’t be any problems”. The head of the Farnesina reported that he had received guarantees of security for the Italians also from the paramilitaries, an assurance later confirmed by their leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. However, hours of tension remain as, as Crosetto warned, “the worrying situation in Khartoum is constantly changing”. The scenario is so critical that the US has had to close its embassy and evacuate diplomatic personnel with a military plane, as announced by US President Joe Biden. The successful evacuation of its embassy staff was also announced by the United Kingdom. Almost a hundred people have also been evacuated from France, which expects to bring another hundred to safety. In an operation that was later aborted, a Frenchman was wounded by a paramilitary sniper, at least according to the version provided by the Sudanese army. An employee of the Embassy of Egypt, a country at risk of involvement in the conflict, was also injured in another incident. Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have also announced the start of evacuation operations for their citizens from Sudan after Saudi Arabia had already managed to repatriate 91 of them on Saturday. In Khartoum, dozens of white vehicles were also seen lining up for Port Said of the United Nations and many buses despite the fact that the three-day humanitarian truce announced on Friday has also been violated in the last few hours, among other things with air raids by the Armed Forces which, according to the paramilitaries, have caused “dozens of deaths and injuries”. The most recent and reliable blood count, the one announced by WHO last Friday, which indicated at least 413 dead, including nine children, and 3,551 injured, therefore appears increasingly incomplete.

There is the risk of a new exodus towards the Italian coasts after the conflict that broke out in Sudan: it is yet another situation of instability in Africa, which adds to the already difficult management of refugees from Tunisia and Libya. The NGOs are sounding the alarm, according to which “the departures of refugees will increase with the crisis in Sudan”. To provide the numbers of what is already happening is the UNHCR: “Eastern Chad already hosts over 400,000 refugees from Sudan and the new arrivals are putting further strain on the country’s services and public resources, already overstretched. In the last few days there would be between 10,000 and 20,000 people fleeing the conflict in the Darfur region of Sudan to seek refuge in neighboring Chad”, explains the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, according to whom there are “millions of people fleeing in region” of Sudan. “The war aggravates a situation of great suffering for the civilian population and will clearly push people to move from the country”, warns Mediterranea, who points the finger at “the failure of the policy of Italian support, which occurred with the previous government, of the militias paramilitaries of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as happens in Libya for the sole purpose of stopping the departure of people. The policy of externalization of borders has not worked in Libya, it will not work in Tunisia and it will not work in Sudan”. Sos Mediterranée underlines that the exodus has already begun in part and some migrants who arrived in Bari in these hours “came from Sudan”, but “regardless of where the refugees come from, we are ready to save them”, add the activists who in these hours with the Ocean Viking ship 29 migrants landed in the Apulian capital, rescued Thursday evening off the coast of Malta. According to the same organization, “the fiberglass boat on which” the migrants “faced the rough sea” had been sailing “for five days, adrift in the Sar area” of Valletta. The ship took two days to reach Bari, the port of disembarkation chosen by the Italian authorities, traveling 770 kilometers at sea. “Although they were aware of the situation – Sos Mediterranée wrote on social media – the maritime authorities did not rescue the people, left at the mercy of all the worsening weather elements”. Patrolling the area where rescue operations took place were “a Maltese helicopter” which “flew over the dinghy and an Italian patrol boat”, but “neither vehicle” assisted the NGO. A new landing of migrants occurred at the Port of Roccella Jonica, in Locride, where at the end of a rescue operation at sea by the Coast Guard, ninety of various nationalities arrived, but mainly Afghans, Pakistanis and Syrians. And even in Lampedusa arrivals have resumed with four landings in a few hours for a total of 158 migrants. Next Tuesday, however, the ship ‘Humanity’ with 69 migrants on board will dock at the port of Ravenna. And again the attempted departure, this time of three boats that had a total of 93 people on board, was blocked by the Tunisian coast guard off the coast of Sfax and Monastir.