«Escherichia coli and Listeria risk». The brands and lots seized.

A batch of canestrato cheese and several batches of beef tartare were withdrawn from the market due to serious microbiological risks to consumer health, due to contamination by Escherichia Coli and Listeria. The notices were published in the ‘Richiami Alimentari’ section of the Ministry of Health portal.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Brands and Lots seized

The Escherichia Coli bacterium has been found in some packs of beef tartare, which is why the ministerial authorities have ordered its withdrawal. The packs sold have different denominations (Fiorani Tartare, Bovino Tartare and Tartare), but all are marked with the lot number 25223TA e deadlines set on 4-5-6 July 2023. They are all produced by Fiorani & C spain the factory based in Piacenza, and sold in packs of 210 grams.

The withdrawal of the cheese is instead due to the presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. It’s about the brand Canestrato by Totowith lot number CEITD6L2N and expires on 06/07/2023, produced by the plant of Soc. Cop Producers of Vetralla Cheeses (Viterbo).

Finally, another withdrawal concerned an Indian spice Shani Gran Masala, with lot number 101/NA/W2B, produced in Germany by Global Foods Trading, due to possible acute toxicity due to the presence of ethylene oxide. In all cases the recommendation is to do not consume the products and return them to the point of purchase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

