After the reporting of some products contaminated with the Listeria bacterium, now it is the turn of theEscherichia coli within a batch of Fontina Dop of the “Cooperativa Produttori Latte e Fontina soc. coop. a rl” of Pascoli Italiani whose headquarters are in Saint Christophe – La Croix-Noire (Aosta) and the sale is made by Eurospin .

“Microbiological risk”

Also in this case, the report comes from the Ministry of Health which has produced a document with the two images of the package, the expiration date (11-11-2022), its weight equal to 250 grams with the reason for the recall for “ p ossibile presence of Escherichia Coli producing shiga toxin (STEC) ” and warnings for anyone who has come into possession of it: “ Do not consume the product e bring it back to the point of sale for replacement or refund “. The lot in question has the series C252105286.

The type of bacterium

For the uninitiated, this bacterium occurs naturally in the microbiota intestinal tract of humans and some animals. Even if most of the strains, therefore, are harmless, others are capable of causing intestinal diseases of varying severity (from abdominal pain to diarrhea) but also extra-intestinal as in the case of urinary tract infections, peritonitis, septicemia, pneumonia. and meningitis. As explained by Humanitas, Escherichia coli can originate “ from water or food contaminated – especially from foods such as fruit and vegetables, which are often eaten raw, but also from unpasteurized milk and uncooked meat “.

What is “Shiga-Toxin”

Children and the elderly run the greatest danger but if the food is cooked, the bacterium dies and is thus neutralized. In the specific case of contaminated fontina, the Ministry of Health referred to “Shiga-Toxin” because some strains of the bacterium are capable of producing toxins that are very dangerous for human health and can cause a severe form of diarrhea. hemorrhagic. Some more frequent complications in infants also lead to severe acute kidney failure, anemia, and thrombocytopenia (haemolytic-uremic syndrome).

The alarm on the gorgonzola

Staying on the subject of cheeses, a few days ago a notice was also issued for a batch of gorgonzola sweet Dop due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. As we have seen on Giornale.it, the lot in question (218246252) was in a 300 gram pack of the Pascoli Italiani brand and will end up on the shelves of Eurospin. Even in that case, the ministry invited those who bought the product not to consume it and return it for a refund.