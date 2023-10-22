Esmo 2023, the Israeli-Palestinian war keeps 150 researchers out of Congress

The Israeli-Palestinian war does not remain outside the door of the Congress of European Society for Medical Oncology which opens today in Madrid until October 24th. An edition very rich in studies, research and sessions with over 2500 abstracts and over 31 thousand participants from all over the world. When asked about this, the Esmo president, André Cervantes, did not hide his concern and disappointment at the absence of many researchers and oncologists: “We are in contact with our colleagues who make us aware of the terrible situation that both the doctors and patients in the territories affected by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, he told Repubblica.it Andre Cervantes, president Esmo. “The first consequence is that many colleagues from those areas were unable to be present at the Congress. We were expecting more than 150 of them to present research and abstracts in various areas and for this reason many of them will participate online and with great generosity they have decided to virtually present their We are constantly in contact with representatives of local scientific societies to understand how we can help them and facilitate their online connection with the Congress.

During the Presidential Ceremony, President Cervantes will dedicate a thought to the affected populations and anticipated the presentation of a Statement entitled ‘Against any war’: “We have prepared an official statement to express our deep concern about the tragic events underway and we join to the request for a rapid return to peace. Our thoughts go out to all those who are suffering and we express our solidarity with all the medical professionals who are doing everything they can to help those in need and in particular the oncologists who are doing everything to ensure that patients do not interrupt their therapies”.

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

