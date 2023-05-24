ESOC 2023: New study shows: AI tool outperforms human emergency responders at …

European Stroke Organisation

Researchers from Denmark have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) system to reduce the number of strokes that go undetected by human emergency workers. The system outperformed 911 dispatchers in detecting stroke in both sexes and across all age groups studied, suggesting that it could be an additional tool for early and accurate stroke detection in the future.

The retrospective study, presented today at the European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC) 2023, draws on the Danish Stroke Registry and a dataset of more than 1.5 million calls to Copenhagen’s emergency ambulance services between 2015 and 2020, including more than 7000 stroke-related calls. The researchers used this data to train an AI framework to transcribe the phone conversation and then predict stroke risk based on the transcribed text.

The results, evaluated using calls from 2021, showed that the AI ​​system was more effective than emergency call handlers at detecting strokes. The AI ​​system achieved a recall (sensitivity) of 63.0% and a precision (positive predictive value) of 24.9%, resulting in an F1 value of 35.7. In contrast, 911 handlers had 52.7% recall and 17.1% precision, resulting in an F1 score of 25.8.

dr Jonathan Wenstrup, one of the lead authors of the study from Copenhagen University Hospital, commented: “As one of the first points of contact for patients seeking medical help, emergency call operators play a crucial role in the early and accurate detection of a stroke. Many strokes could go undetected at this point, causing delays in treatment that can have potentially life-threatening consequences for patients.”

Across Europe, stroke is the second leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in adults, affecting more than 1 million people each year. As the population continues to grow and age, the number of people living with stroke in the EU is expected to increase by 27% between 2017 and 2047. Still, many strokes can be prevented, and if treated early, the likelihood of a positive outcome can be significantly improved.

“With the introduction of this new, cost-effective tool, we can improve stroke detection and ensure that more patients receive appropriate and timely treatment, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes,” added Dr. Wenstrup.

