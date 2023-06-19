Esophageal cancer, our favorite drinks could be the cause: no one expected the reason

Be careful with the drinks you consume because some of them could favor the appearance of cancer of the esophagus.

There are some drinks that are now part of our daily or weekly routine, based on your habits. But some of them have been linked to a greater possibility of develop cancer of the esophagus. That’s right. It seems bizarre but several drinks that we usually consume and that we think are among the healthiest can actually damage the body over time.

For example, according to research done in the UK, a cup of hot tea doubles the risk of oesophageal cancer. But it’s not just tea that can increase the presence of the latter. Indeed, in general, drinking very hot beverages can increase your risk of esophageal cancer. But at this point the question arises. To what extent can a drink be considered too hot and therefore risky for health?

The results of the study

The study examined a small number of people asking them about their tea consumption habits, measuring the temperature at which they preferred to drink it. The same individuals have been rechecked ten years later to see how many had developed a certain type of esophageal cancer and whether their tea drinking habits played a role in who developed it.

The study found that people who preferred to drink tea at a temperature equal to or greater than 60°C had a higher risk of oesophageal cancer than those who preferred to drink their tea at a lower temperature. Obviously it is necessary to underline how this risk also depends on other factors and not only on the consumption of a hot drink. For example, their eating or smoking habits were not analysed, factors that should not be underestimated.

We must also add this type of cancer is not very common, and also depends on where you reside. In Europe for example, represents an average of 3 cases out of 100 of tumor. So even though very hot drinks may increase your risk of esophageal cancer, your chances of developing cancer are low. Also, if you usually let your tea cool for a few minutes or add cold milk to it (this goes for other hot drinks like chocolate as well), it’s unlikely you’re increasing your risk of esophageal cancer.

Researchers have so far stated that hot drinks they could cause damage by burning the cells. This can lead to inflammation that makes cancer more likely to develop. Damaged tissue can also become more vulnerable to other factors that can cause cancer, such as chemicals in tobacco smoke. However, if you enjoy the hot drink at a relatively high temperature maybe letting it cool for a while before drinking it, you won’t have to worry about increasing your risk of esophageal cancer.

