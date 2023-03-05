Those who suffer from esophageal reflux know perfectly well how much this disorder, even if not serious, can have effects on daily life: reduces appetite, affects sleep and social activities.

Among the various remedies that can be adopted to keep it at bay, we highlight some roots which, if consumed appropriately with meals, can bring great benefits.

5 roots against esophageal reflux

Reflux is an increasingly common disorder in Europe, where it is estimated that a percentage is affected between 10% and 20% of the population.

By gastroesophageal reflux we mean the backflow of acid or bile from the stomach into the esophaguswhich can cause burning sensation behind the breastbone (heartburn), and acid regurgitation, which can make your mouth feel sour and bitter.

Then there are several atypical symptomsincluding sore throat, hoarseness, dry cough, hiccups, difficulty swallowing, nausea, up to episodes similar to asthmatic attacks.

To get rid of this ailment, in addition to a regular and low-fat diet, it has been noticed how these five roots are able to bring numerous benefits for those suffering from gastroesophageal reflux.

Specifically, these are:

• Jerusalem artichoke . Consumed since ancient times and with a taste similar to artichoke, this root is rich in inulin. It is a particular type of sugar, capable of strengthening the intestinal bacterial flora and inhibiting appetite. However, its most interesting anti-reflux properties relate to its role in digestion and in the protection of the stomach walls.

• Scorzanera root. From the same family as artichokes and Jerusalem artichokes, Scorzanera is bitter but pleasant, and is usually eaten cooked. Excellent for blood circulation, better hair quality and, above all, to promote digestion in the intestinal tract.

• Ginger . Known for its antibiotic properties, ginger is an excellent remedy for inappetence, slow digestion, gastritis, flatulence and bloating.

• Radice di Lamb. This root (from which a kind of flour is also obtained) is known for its gastroprotective properties: in fact, it acts directly on the gastric juices to relieve heartburn and inflammation in the stomach.

• Curcuma. It is a natural prokinetic substance, i.e. capable of activating the mobility of the organs of the digestive system, thus improving the symptoms of reflux.

Read also: Digestive spices to combat excesses at the table: here’s what they are

More reflux tips

In addition to the consumption of the indicated roots, there are other strategies that can be adopted for proper management of gastroesophageal reflux.

Among the most frequent causes of reflux, in addition to the anatomical ones, we find being in overweightsince in this case the abdominal fat puts pressure on the digestive system and makes digestion more difficult.

Among other causes there is also theabuse of alcohol, chocolate and mintwhich act on the sphincters by reducing their emptying speed and thus promoting reflux.

The list of foods to be eliminated also includes: coffee, tomato (also not recommended for other ailments), citrus fruits, carbonated drinks, kiwi, vinegar, stock cube, spicy foods, spices (the exceptions are, of course, ginger and turmeric), greasy and fried foods.

A balanced and low-fat diet is therefore the first approach against reflux. It is also advisable not to go to bed immediately after meals but to wait at least three hours; it is also strongly recommended regular physical activity.