Espargaro heart and pride (10), Bagnaia maturity (9), Bezzecchi spoils everything – breaking latest news

Aprilia resurrects at Silverstone placing three bikes out of four in the top five positions. Aleix Espargarò gives her her second victory in MotoGP. Bagnaia held the lead of the race up to a few corners from the finish, and was content with a second place which in the meantime earned him a 41-point lead over second in the standings, Martin, who overtook a wasted Bezzecchi.

Espargarò A. 10

The Aprilia captain (vote 9) signs a victory of heart and pride, the second in MotoGP, at 34 years of age. He made an irresistible comeback, starting from twelfth place on the third lap he was already third, to then seal his run-up with an impeccable overtaking at Bagnaia, a few corners from the finish line.

Wet 9

In trouble on Friday, even more on Saturday in qualifying and in the sprint, he was reborn on Sunday after having solved the problems that had conditioned the weekend up to the Grand Prix. In the race he started decisively, took the lead with a double overtaking applause on the second lap, held the lead until a few corners from the finish, to give up without replying (experience teaches…) to Espargarò. Test of maturity which is worth 41 points ahead in the standings.

Binder 8

Tough as always, he never gave up when he was overtaken, first by Bezzecchi, then by Vinales to whom he returned the favor, to finally finish in third place: seventh podium in the premier class.

Oliveira 8

An incredible comeback, from sixteenth to fourth, fighting in the final stages for a podium that would have been there. In the final he put Vinales behind him, up until then one of the protagonists of the English race.

Viñales 7

He missed the finale, where he lost the podium after battling for a long time with his teammate Espargarò, Binder and then with Oliveira. All that remains is the satisfaction of Saturday’s podium.

Miller 5

He started strong as always and lasted a few laps in the leading group before making a mistake that cost him several positions. He started from the front row, wasted opportunity.

Bezzecchi 5

The most disconsolate was the rider from the VR46 team from Romagna. He started from pole position, had great pace, immediately had Bagnaia in his sights, keeping him under pressure. He was aiming for a secure podium, perhaps the biggest result, but he thwarted everything on lap six with too strong braking that sent him straight into the gravel. He partially saves himself with second place in Saturday’s sprint race.

Marc Marquez 4

Another mistake by the Spaniard, who touches Bastianini triggering his crash. Another Grand Prix to forget for a driver who now limits himself to looking at his opponents from behind, but is unable to limit the damage.

Quarterly

It is well known that he is in trouble. His Yamaha doesn’t perform well, he always starts in pursuit, but finishing with a crash (after hitting Marini) is not a valuable rider like him.

