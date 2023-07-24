Espresso blocks protein clumps associated with Alzheimer’s in lab tests

An Italian study has shown that the chemical compounds present in espresso coffee hinder the formation of clumps of tau protein fibrils, a sticky protein associated with neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease.

Italian researchers have determined that the caffeine and other substances present in the espresso are able to prevent the formation of tangles of tau protein. Together with those of amyloid betaclumps of tau protein are intimately associated with neurodegeneration and al Alzheimer’s diseasethe main form of dementia in the world which by 2050 is estimated to affect around 150 million people. The biological mechanisms that link these tangles to the are not clear neuron death and al cognitive decline which follows, but the study of these proteins “sticky” and their contrast is considered fundamental in the fight against Alzheimer’s. It is no coincidence that the drugs capable of slowing down the progression of the disease are based precisely on this principle of action. Importantly, Italian scientists have observed the effectiveness of caffeine and other compounds in coffee in laboratory tests, not in clinical trials (i.e. in human trials). This means that no correlation was observed between coffee consumption and a reduction in tau tangles. But the discovery is nonetheless significant because it could lead to new drugs and therapies to counter it pathologywhich has a devastating health, social and economic impact (and not just for patients).

An Italian research team made up of scientists from the Department of Biotechnology of theUniversity of Verona. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Mariapina D’Onofriohave laid the foundations of their investigation starting from the results of other researches, in which it has been demonstrated that the consumption of coffee can offer a certain protection from neurodegenerative disease. In 2018, for example, Canadian scientists from the Krembil Research Institute of the University Health Network and the University of Toronto determined that compounds called phenylindane (derived from toasting) have the ability to prevent the formation of tangles of tau and amyloid beta proteins. In 2021, research conducted by scholars from the Edith Cowan University of Joondalup (Australia) instead observed that greater coffee consumption was associated with better results in cognitive tests, especially in executive function which is related to attention, self-control and planning. There are several results of surveys that have brought out positive associations.

So Professor D’Onofrio and colleagues decided to characterize the main chemical compounds of coffee with a technique called nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) and to test them – together with the extract – in in vitro experiments come on cell cultures. Specifically ground coffee was used medium roast derived from a blend of Arabica coffee of South America and Robusta coffee from Africa and Southwest Asia, while the espresso extract was obtained from 15 grams of powder through a coffee machine, as explained in the study. Among the molecular compounds tested, in addition to caffeine, also isoflavonic genisteinthe theobromine and the alkaloid trigonellina. After exposing tau protein to these molecular compounds, the researchers observed that at a concentration of 50 μg/mL they have “moderate effects on fibril formation,” while at high concentrations, caffeine and genistein have a strong ability to interfere with the formation of sticky protein aggregates. Coffee extract was able to impair the formation of long fibrils even at low concentrations, while high concentrations “strongly interfered”.

These results indicate that chemicals in espresso have the ability to hinder the formation of tau protein clumps in laboratory tests, however we don’t know whether this process promotes the coffee-related protection from Alzheimer’s observed in other studies. Also because the substances are subjected to metabolic transformations before getting to overcome the blood-brain barrier (those that can) and reach the brain tissue, but it is clear that these are promising results that need further investigation. From these bases, new drugs could be developed that can slow down the cognitive decline; on this front we recall the recent approval of the monoclonal antibody donanemab by Ely Lilli, who slowed cognitive decline by 35 percent in patients with symptomatic Alzheimer’s (with mild dementia) in Phase 3 studies. Obviously, before consuming coffee, it is always necessary to speak to your doctor, given the contraindications of this substance. The details of the Italian research “Espresso Coffee Mitigates the Aggregation and Condensation of Alzheimer′s Associated Tau Protein” have been published in the scientific Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

