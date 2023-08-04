Espresso destroys Alzheimer’s protein – new laboratory study

More than 400,000 people in Germany develop dementia every year. Most of them from Alzheimer’s. Researchers assume that the number of cases worldwide will triple in the next three decades. In Germany alone, around 2.8 million people would be affected by the disease by 2050. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, there are currently 1.6 million.

Alzheimer’s causes unclear – no cure found so far

To date, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s – only symptoms can be alleviated with various drugs and therapies and progression can be slowed down.

The exact causes of the disease are also largely unclear. However, it is known that two different proteins are deposited in the brain with this disease: the so-called beta-amyloid plaques and tau fibrils.

While the amyloid beta plaques are deposited between the nerve cells, the tau protein altered by the disease accumulates in the nerve cells and is deposited there in the form of fibers, the tau fibrils.

This in turn leads to dysfunction and ultimately destruction of the cells. According to Alzheimer Research Initiative eV, studies of brains after death showed that tau fibrils are more closely associated with clinical symptoms than plaques. Finding a drug that could stop this process would therefore be a medical breakthrough.

Italian researchers study effect of espresso on tau protein

Now, researchers at the University of Verona have made an interesting discovery. Bioactive substances in espresso coffee can apparently prevent the formation of these tau fibrils – and even render them harmless.

For the study, which was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the scientists first analyzed the chemical composition of espresso. A mixture of Arabica coffee from South America and Robusta coffee from Africa and Asia was used.

In their experiment, the researchers focused primarily on four substances contained in it:

caffeine trigonelline genistein and theobromine, which is also found in chocolate.

Fibrils are shortened by espresso extract – to the point of being harmless

In a laboratory experiment, they then combined the individual ingredients and the entire espresso extract in the test tube with tau proteins that had already undergone pathological changes. It was shown that the fibrils became shorter and no longer formed larger fibers in the case of caffeine, genistein and the entire espresso extract. The shortened fibers were also no longer harmful to the cell.

This effect was strongest for whole espresso extract.

Researchers assume that drinking espresso helps

Even if the experiment took place in the laboratory and the effects probably cannot be transferred one-to-one to the human body, the researchers are confident that espresso consumption has a positive effect on the brain: “Based on the bioavailability of coffee components in the brain and Based on the results of our study, we hypothesize that moderate coffee consumption may provide a sufficient amount of bioactive molecules to act separately or synergistically as modulators of tau protein aggregation and toxicity,” the study states.

The study therefore provides evidence that espresso is a source of natural compounds that exhibit beneficial properties in alleviating dew-related pathologies. The study is therefore an important basis for further investigations into how bioactive compounds can be used to prevent and treat so-called taupathies, i.e. neurodegenerative diseases in which tau proteins are deposited, which also include Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease counts.

Earlier studies pointed to the neuroprotective effect of coffee

The authors also point out that some scientific work in the past has shown beneficial health effects of coffee – for example in a number of chronic diseases such as cancer and metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

Numerous studies have also provided evidence that moderate to high coffee consumption has a neuroprotective effect against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Many different substances in coffee have positive properties when it comes to alleviating symptoms of illness such as cognitive disorders or memory disorders.

Lower the risk of Alzheimer’s – with these 12 tips

Even if the espresso study gives hope, it is of course not a guarantee that you will not develop Alzheimer’s. Nevertheless, there are many factors that reduce the risk of disease. As reported by the Alzheimer Research Initiative, studies have shown that people are less likely to develop it if they heed the following twelve tips:

1st movement: What’s good for your heart is good for your brain. This includes getting enough exercise – at least 2.5 hours a week is ideal.

2. Mental fitness: Learn new things – even in old age. That keeps your brain busy. Whether it’s a musical instrument, a language or how to use a computer, try something new.

3. Healthy Eating: Follow the classic Mediterranean diet. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, olive oil and nuts. Choose fish instead of red meat.

4. Social contacts: Activities as a couple or in a group are more fun and your brain cells are challenged. Make an appointment to do sports, make music, play cards or cook together.

5. Reduce excess weight: Be careful not to weigh too many pounds. A healthy diet and regular exercise will help you with this.

6. Getting Adequate Sleep: Get good, adequate sleep to allow the brain to break down toxins and recover.

7. No smoking: Smoking also damages your brain. Quit smoking, it’s never too late.

8. Avoid Head Injuries: Take care of your head in everyday life and during sports and wear a helmet when riding a bike, for example.

9. Check high blood pressure: Have your blood pressure checked regularly. High blood pressure should definitely be treated.

10. Check Diabetes: Keep an eye on your blood sugar level. If it is permanently too high, you should take action in consultation with your doctor.

11. Treat Depression: Take good care of yourself. If you feel listless or depressed for a long time, it makes sense to see your doctor to find out the cause. Depression should not go untreated.

12. Watch out for hearing loss: If you notice that your hearing is deteriorating, take it seriously. With a hearing aid, you can correct a declining hearing ability very well.

