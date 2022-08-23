Entering the track of ultra-thin watches, RICHARD MILLE’s debut performance is both surprising but not surprising. Surprisingly, “ultra-thin”, a high-end watchmaking skill that has always been underestimated, has finally ushered in a new challenger; it is not surprising that Mr. Richard Mille founded this eponymous 21 years ago. As a brand, it constantly subverts the rules and styles of traditional watchmaking, and backed by strong engineering and technology, it challenges the traditional skill of “ultra-thin” and pushes it to the limit with profound technology. It seems that it is RICHARD. What MILLE has always done best.

Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc wearing the RM UP-01 Ferrari watch.

But the above is not enough to tell the reason why the RM UP-01 Ferrari is so exciting. This watch is the result of the dream team in every aspect. The prototype, development, assembly and testing of the watch are the Cooperating with Audemars Piguet’s laboratory in Le Locle, Switzerland; the material selection and production process of the watch are the results of reference to Ferrari’s values, so that this watch not only successfully breaks through the current table The case back doubles as the movement base plate and can withstand an acceleration shock of 5,000 G forces, which is a modern watchmaking miracle for a watch with a case thickness of only 1.75 mm and a movement weight of only 2.87 grams.

The RM UP-01 Ferrari not only breaks through the practice of “the caseback doubles as the bottom of the movement”, but also abandons the design of the traditional movement such as superimposed gears and hands, and instead distributes the parts on the whole hollow bridge, subverting the past. and what is now known about ultra-thin watches.

A non-everyday watch for everyday needs

“Even with the challenge of ultra-thinness, we are determined to create a watch that meets the brand’s standards, like all previous works. Despite the pursuit of absolute thinness, what we want to create is not just a ‘concept watch’, but a It can meet the daily needs of the wearer in any environment”, said Salvador Arbona, Technical Director of RICHARD MILLE Movements. As mentioned above, this watch not only breaks through the practice of “the case back doubles as the bottom of the movement”, but also abandons the design of the traditional movement such as superimposed gears and hands, and instead distributes the parts on the whole hollow bridge, except Making the movement and the case complement each other completely reverses the known practice of ultra-thin watches past and present. The most commendable thing is that although it is a limited edition (150 pieces), it is by no means a concept watch that only hears the sound of stairs.

On the surface there are hours and minutes display, function selector, winding and time adjustment and balance spring device, and the Ferrari logo is also clearly visible.

The RM UP-01 Ferrari is an “extraordinary” watch for everyday needs, destined to go down in history, with hours, minutes (hands integrated directly into the gears), function selector, winding and time The avant-garde work of adjustment and balance spring device, on the one hand, retains the design of Richard Mille’s iconic tonneau-shaped case and spline screws, and has a “standard” case with upper and lower bottom covers. Made of titanium alloy, both appearance and connotation can well reflect Ferrari’s aesthetics, allowing this watch to witness the perfect fusion of the common values ​​of the two brands in philosophy, design and craftsmanship.

