Just because they really loved each other deeply, they once left the best appearance for each other in love, so when all this is turned upside down in the grinding of time, it seems that the tenderness of yesterday has long been turned into a relic of the ages.

In fact, we are so small and insignificant compared to the great changes in nature, but the undeveloped mind will always fall into the narrow self-world of the pattern, magnifying all the tragedies of ourselves, and we will forget it if we are not careful. Aggregation separation is always a normal thing.

When talking about and thinking about it now, the love that once seemed to develop into an ever-expanding universe is no more than the word “eight years”. Summarizing a piece of the past with a pronoun is like the most direct way to record historical events. No matter how detailed the various things in the middle are, they are only imprinted under a code name, dissipated, erased, and then forgotten. In the track carved by time, they are dead, but these are actually the same, creating the direction in which the road that continues to move forward will extend. It is the past that leads the future, but when I walk forward, I look back, but I can only infinitely cherish those vivid and colorful splendors, which have become unrecognizable fossils.

In the end, thinking about it, the most hateful thing is really time.