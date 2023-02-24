National Cancer Institute (Int) of Milan and Esselunga together to investigate lifestyles and eating habits, so as to develop indicators useful for predicting the risk of chronic-degenerative diseases. It’s the ‘YouGoody – Beautiful and good research’ project that kicks off on February 27, a prospective study that aims to involve around 100,000 people over 18 within two years. From Monday, Esselunga customers will be invited to participate in the initiative through the newsletter and an ad hoc leaflet that will be distributed in Esselunga supermarkets throughout the country. To join, just enter the website www.yougoody.it or scan the QR code on the flyer. Volunteers who give their consent will be able to access the platform that Int will make available for completing the questionnaires via an individual account. weather, eating habits, lifestyle, reproductive status, physical activity, health status and much more. Eating habits and risk factors will be measured several times during the project, in order to observe and evaluate how any changes in behavior modify the state of health. Esselunga will have no access to the personal data of the participants, which will only be processed by the researchers of the Int.

“Today the pact between our Institute and Esselunga is renewed with a stronger commitment and an important invitation to participate aimed at the whole community, whose contribution will be fundamental for the success of the project and the progress of research for the prevention of chronic-degenerative diseases”, says Marco Votta, president of the Irccs Int. Foundation. “We have once again chosen to be together with the National Cancer Institute of Milan, our country’s excellence in the medical and scientific fields, whose value is also recognized by the abroad – declares Roberto Selva, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer of Esselunga – With this project Esselunga confirms its vocation to support scientific research also through a new method, making our communication channels available to give our customers the learn about the initiative and participate in the study Research is an important tool for prevention and belief We know that this initiative will be welcomed with interest and participation”.

“The goal is to collect information relating to diet, habits and other individual characteristics, in order to identify nutritional profiles and lifestyles as risk factors for chronic-degenerative diseases and in particular for some types of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases – explains Sabina Sieri of the Int Epidemiology and Prevention Unit, project manager – The information gathered will make it possible to develop ‘healthy lifestyle’ indicators, based on habits already present in people’s lives, with which it will be possible to prevent insurgence of diseases. It should in fact be emphasized that in this study we will not ask people to change their habits, but we will identify which, among those described, are better able to preserve health for a long time”.

Volunteers will have access to a series of information content useful for the well-being of the whole family, such as newsletters, video conferences and healthy recipes, reads the note. Over the years, the scholars of the Milanese Irccs will monitor their state of health always through questionnaires. In this way it will be possible to identify which are the most effective lifestyles to prevent the onset of chronic-degenerative diseases. “It is important to make people more informed and aware of the primary role of eating habits, and not only, in the prevention of diseases, including oncological ones – remarks Giovanni Apolone, Int scientific director -. We believe in the potential of participatory research and this new project allows us to continue the work begun by the Institute in the context of the vast EPIC (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition) study which has been underway for over 25 years to evaluate the link between nutrition and cancer”.

The project is part of the broader partnership that unites Int and Esselunga, already in 2012 it had led to the collection of over 880 thousand euros donated by Esselunga with the collaboration of customers. In 2019 a two-year collaboration was then sealed, which saw the donation of one million euros by Esselunga to be allocated to scientific research activities and projects conducted by Int, renewed in 2021 with a further funding that has permission to develop this project. Esselunga has also created the series ‘Let’s learn to eat well’ with the researchers of the Int: five volumes dedicated to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle thanks to a balanced diet and regular physical activity.







