Brand name: LONG S
Name: Salamella Mantovana; Pork Verzini
Reason for reporting: Recall for physical risk
Publication date: August 3, 2023
Documentation
Recall model ESSELUNGA – Salamella Mantovana; Pork Verzini
(88.7 Kb)
