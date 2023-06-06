Essential levels of health care, the ministry rejects Sardinia

The regional health system does not guarantee Sardinians the essential levels of assistance. The certification of a system that is struggling – and getting worse over the years – is contained in the latest report from the Ministry of Health, published in recent days: the score in the prevention sector is just sufficient (61.63 out of 100, with the minimum set at 60), the hospital score is bad (58.71), very bad in district medicine: 49.34 out of 100 points.

Sardinia does not meet the standards in two out of three macro-areas of assessment. Only Calabria and Valle d’Aosta do worse (three negative assessments out of three). The analysis refers to 2021 and from the dicastery they specify that the aftermath of the pandemic still affects that period. But it applies to all regions. So the rejection does not lose strength.

To understand, here are some parameters used to make the judgment. For the prevention area we take into consideration, among others, vaccination coverage in children at 24 months per basic cycle, coverage of key food contamination control activities, proportion of people who underwent first-level screening tests on the breast or cervix.

Under the heading “District Assistance” you will find the standardized hospitalization rate in the pediatric age, the Alarm-Target interval of the emergency vehicles (i.e. the 118 intervention times) o the percentage of services, guaranteed within the deadlines, of the priority class B. On hospital assistance, the “Rate of operations for malignant tumor of the breast performed in wards with a volume of activity greater than 150 year”, the percentage of patients over the age of 65 diagnosed with a femoral neck fracture operated on within 2 days routinely or the proportion of laparoscopic cholecystectomies with a postoperative stay of less than 3 days. Sectors that are considered sentinels for the observation of performance adequacy.

The island is almost on the ground with screening (vote 21), it does not provide data on the “number of deaths from cancer assisted by the palliative care network on the number of deaths from cancer”.

The ministry reports critical issues “for indicators P01C – Vaccination coverage in children at 24 months for the basic cycle (polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, pertussis, Hib), vaccination coverage in children at 24 months for the 1st dose of measles, mumps, rubella (Mpr) and Proportion of people who had first-level screening tests, in an organized program for breast, cervix and colorectal”. Furthermore, the Region’s failure to send the Sias, Far and Hospice flows is underlined. And there are some critical issues for the indicator “Alarm-Target Interval of emergency vehicles”. There are also numerous alarms on assistance in the hospital sector.

“The report sees Sardinia among the seven Italian regions that have not reached the sufficiency”, attacks the regional councilor of the M5s, Desirè Manca, «a fact that describes a sad reality that can no longer be hidden, despite the long glossy speech of the councilor for health, Carlo Doria, brought to the regional council on the occasion of the discussion of the motion of no confidence in him. Every attempt to sweeten reality collapses today in the face of data, light years away from the rosy picture presented by Doria».

(Unioneonline/E.Fr.)

