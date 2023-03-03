dr Antje Draheim, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, together with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, visited the Hamburg sewage treatment plant today. They informed themselves about the SARS-CoV-2 wastewater monitoring carried out here and the pandemic radar as well as about current developments in the field of wastewater management. Targeted wastewater monitoring offers the opportunity to detect waves of infection at an early stage. In addition, the waste water treated to a high standard by HAMBURG WASSER ensures a clean and safe environment. Sewage treatment plants thus make an important contribution to protecting the health of the population and also ensure the sustainable use of substances such as phosphorus recovered during wastewater treatment.

State Secretary Dr. Antje Draheim: “Wastewater investigations help environmental and health supervision alike. The pandemic has shown that we can read trends in infection rates very early on. This early warning system is an essential part of the pandemic radar. Monitoring can help to better manage health crises in the future.”

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke: “Often, wastewater is only seen as a waste product. The treatment of wastewater from sewage treatment plants offers opportunities for health protection and the recovery of raw materials. Wastewater monitoring and pandemic radar show the successful cooperation between the environment and health side and also what information can be found in the wastewater. Wastewater analyzes can show the trend of an infection and serve as an early warning system in the health sector. At the Hamburg site, the example of phosphorus also shows how material cycles can be closed.”

HAMBURG WASSER Managing Director Ingo Hannemann: “Wastewater is the new black gold and our Hamburg sewage treatment plant is increasingly becoming an urban mine. We produce biogas from the sewage sludge that is produced during the cleaning of the waste water, which is used to generate electricity and heat. For more than ten years we have been producing surpluses that we give to the public grid. In the future, we will also use new technologies to recycle important raw materials such as phosphorus from wastewater. By supplying wastewater samples for the RKI pandemic radar, we are helping to improve public health prevention. Water companies like HAMBURG WASSER are changing nationwide into broad-based service companies that offer comprehensive services for the people in our state – real services of general interest.”

Background information:

In October 2022, the pandemic radar operated by the Robert Koch Institute was included in the Infection Protection Act. An important part of this data dashboard is the trend analysis of viral load in wastewater, for which SARS-CoV-2 virus fragments in wastewater must be determined. More than 50 sewage treatment plant locations in Germany already provide regular data on SARS-CoV-2 finds in wastewater, which are forwarded to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) via the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) in a quality-assured manner. The trend calculation for the epidemiological situation assessment then takes place there. Around 170 locations are to be connected to the pandemic radar. The waste water samples are also randomly examined for newly occurring virus variants. Samples are currently being taken from the wastewater from the international airports in Frankfurt/Main and Berlin and analyzed for virus variants. The TU Darmstadt and the UBA are also involved in this.

The analysis of the viral load in the wastewater provides information about the spread of SARS-CoV-2 viruses and their variants in Germany, independently of tests on humans or reports to health authorities. They also detect asymptomatic infections. However, no information about the individual severity of diseases or the clinical relevance of any virus variants can be obtained from wastewater monitoring. An overall picture of the current pandemic situation emerges when all ten indicators of the pandemic radar are read together. Once fully established, wastewater monitoring can serve as an early warning system: the viral load curve in wastewater usually rises several days earlier than other indicators of the pandemic radar. Valuable time can thus be gained in order to take measures to contain the spread of the virus at an early stage if necessary. Wastewater monitoring was started in several research projects with funding from the EU Commission, the BMBF and some countries in Germany. The Federal Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, is now financing the establishment of fixed structures for wastewater monitoring with over 30 million euros by the end of 2024 in the “Wastewater Monitoring for Epidemiological Situation Surveillance” (AMELAG) project.

In October 2022, the EU Commission presented a draft for the amendment of the Municipal Waste Water Directive. The European Commission’s draft directive places important requirements on wastewater management in order to implement the zero-pollution vision for 2050 as part of the Green Deal. By 2050, air, water and soil pollution should be reduced to a level that preserves human health and intact ecosystems.

The draft directive also includes other ambitious goals for health, environmental and resource protection. By 2040, all sewage treatment plants with a population equivalent of 10,000 or more should be energy-neutral, and in future sewage sludge should be treated in such a way that important raw materials such as phosphorus can be effectively recovered. Since phosphorus is on the EU list of critical raw materials, recovery from wastewater and sewage sludge is important for sustainable resource conservation. The draft directive is currently being negotiated in the Council and the European Parliament.

The German Sewage Sludge Ordinance (AbfKlärV), amended in 2017, stipulates that the nutrient phosphorus must be recovered from sewage sludge and sewage sludge ash from 2029. The nutrient classified as “critical” by the EU is currently mined and imported primarily for fertilizer purposes almost exclusively from non-EU countries – including Russia – and under environmentally harmful conditions. The phosphorus recovered from sewage sludge and sewage sludge ashes is intended to be used primarily in agriculture. The provisions of the AbfKlärV, which will apply from 2029, should make it possible to replace up to 40% of the phosphorus mineral fertilizer used in agriculture with recyclates.

The wastewater treatment plant from HAMBURG WASSER is already a technological pioneer in the fields mentioned here and shows what additional important contribution that wastewater treatment plants will make to society in the future in addition to wastewater treatment.

The national water strategy presented in draft form by the BMUV also makes an important contribution here, in that the water management of the future deals with nature and the environment, energy, raw materials and valuable materials in an efficient, resource-saving and sustainable manner. The efficient (re) recovery of energy, water and recyclable materials is to be implemented in greater cooperation with other sectors such as waste, secondary raw materials and energy management, fertilizer production and agriculture. This also implements the EU action plan on the circular economy: waste water and waste water components are used as a resource.