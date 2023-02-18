Introduction

Essential tremor (sometimes referred to as benign essential tremor or familial tremor) is a movement disorder that manifests itself in the form of uncontrolled shaking of both hands and arms, both during an action and when standing still. In some patients, it can also affect the head and voice, as well as gait (the way one walks).

The fear of every patient is that it may be Parkinson’s disease, but that’s actually an entirely different and unrelated diagnosis. The exact cause is not yet known, although some studies have found a slight degeneration of the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls movement.

While essential tremor isn’t life-threatening, it can have a profound impact on daily life, making it more difficult to perform common tasks, as well as becoming a source of embarrassment for some people.

There is no cure for essential tremor, but there are treatments available to ease the symptoms; drug therapy can, for example, include the use of beta-blocker drugs such as propranolol, antiepileptic drugs such as primidone and tranquilizers. Finally, it can be of great help to eliminate (or at least reduce) the consumption of stimulating substances such as caffeine.

Cause

Essential tremor is a movement disorder that causes involuntary, rhythmic tremors, especially in the hands. It differs from tremor that results from other disorders or known causessuch as Parkinson’s disease or the head trauma. The exact cause is currently unknown.

It is a relatively common disorder, affecting up to 10 million people in the United States alone (the estimated worldwide prevalence is up to 5% of the population, or 5 people in 100); it is the most common neurological cause of tremor.

It can appear at any age, but is more common in the elderly.

In some patients, the cause of the symptom is the side effect of drugs taken for other reasons.

Risk factors

The most relevant risk factors include:

Genetics: About 50% of essential tremor cases are thought to be caused by a genetic predisposition (familial tremor). Children of a parent affected by this form therefore have a higher risk of developing the condition themselves. However, specific responsible genes have not been identified, but an autosomal dominant transmission is hypothesized.

Age: Although essential tremor can start at any age, it’s most common in people between the ages of 40 and 50.

intense emotions, stress, fever, physical exhaustion o hypoglycemia (bassi blood sugar levels) can trigger tremors or increase their severity.

Symptoms

Essential tremor occurs mainly during movements, even the most trivial ones such as eating, drinking or writing. It can also be seen when muscles oppose gravity, such as when the hands are extended in front of the face, while less is less common to be evident at rest.

It typically presents as a bilateral tremor (both hands) with a frequency between 6 and 12 Hz (6-12 movements per second).

In addition to the hands and arms, muscles in the trunk, face, head (may appear as a “yes-yes” or “no-no” movement) and neck may also be affected (while legs and feet are relatively rare ).

In some patients, the voice may also be affected.

Essential tremor symptoms can be aggravated by

emotional stress,

anxiety,

fatigue,

fame,

caffeine,

smoke of cigarette

or exposure to extreme temperatures.

Essential tremor or Parkinson’s disease?

The two conditions they differ in a fundamental way:

Timing of tremors: In the case of essential tremor, the symptom in the hands generally occurs mainly during use of the same, while in the case of Parkinson’s disease it is more evident in a resting situation.

In the case of essential tremor, the symptom in the hands generally occurs mainly during use of the same, while in the case of Parkinson’s disease it is more evident in a resting situation. Associated conditions: Essential tremor does not cause other health problems, but Parkinson’s disease is associated with stooped posture, slow movement, and shuffling gait, among others.

Essential tremor does not cause other health problems, but Parkinson’s disease is associated with stooped posture, slow movement, and shuffling gait, among others. Body parts involved: Essential tremor mainly affects the hands, head and voice. The tremors of Parkinson disease start in the hands but can also affect the legs and other parts of the body.

Complications

Although essential tremor is a benign condition (it does not shorten lifespan), it often causes embarrassment and, in a small percentage of patients, severe disability. In fact, it can interfere with the motor skills necessary for the use of utensils for eating, writing, shaving or applying make-up and, in some patients, these and other activities of daily living can therefore be profoundly impaired.

Symptoms are typically progressive and potentially disabling, often forcing patients to change jobs or seek early retirement.

Some studies have suggested that people with essential tremor have a higher than average risk of developing neurological conditions including Parkinson’s disease or sensory problems such as hearing loss, especially if they develop after the age of 65 (but these are an increased risk, NOT of a definite complication).

Diagnosis

Diagnosis of essential tremor is based on evaluation of clinical features (signs and symptoms) and exclusion of alternative diagnoses. The core criteria require the presence of:

bilateral tremor of the hands and forearms,

absence of other neurological signs.

Other strongly suggestive signs include:

long duration of symptom (more than 3 years),

familiarity,

beneficial response to alcohol (alcohol improves tremor).

Therefore, the evaluation cannot do without a detailed neurological examination that evaluates the characteristics of the tremor and the precipitating/relieving factors, which can help the doctor in the differential diagnosis (caffeine, alcohol, drugs, physical exercise, fatigue or stress).

There are no specific blood tests, nor neuroimaging, but both can be useful to rule out other hypotheses.

Treatment

Patients suffering from the mildest forms could opt to avoid any treatment, as any therapy is exclusively aimed at containing the symptoms and cannot instead offer a hope of recovery.

In some people, tremors can be reduced by putting weight on the limb, for example by applying weights to the wrists; in a small percentage of patients this is sufficient to dampen the tremor enough to provide relief. Since anxiety and stress usually make symptoms worse, relaxation techniques and biofeedback may be effective. It may be useful to reduce the consumption of stimulating substances such as caffeine and there are dedicated devices on the market (stabilizers, tools for active tremor cancellation, …).

From the pharmacological point of view it is first of all necessary to evaluate any therapies in progress, to understand if they could be the cause of the disorder or at least of a worsening; the therapeutic approach, on the other hand, is more often empirical (by trial and error), until the most effective solution for one’s case is found.

First-choice drugs include:

propranolol

and primidone.

In case of failure, it is possible to evaluate anticonvulsants such as:

gabapentin,

pregabalin,

topiramate,

benzodiazepine (clonazepam, alprazolam),

zonisamide

and other beta-blockers (atenolol and metoprolol).

Only in patients who do not respond adequately to these approaches is it possible to evaluate more invasive (surgical) options, such as deep brain stimulation or focused ultrasound under the guidance of the MRI and botulinum toxin injections to treat persistently disabling tremor of the head or vocal cords.

