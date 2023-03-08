Mediterranean diet as a lifestyle. Fruits, vegetables and good fats, along with friendly carbohydrates and proteins. Diversify instead of limiting. Don’t deceive the senses, but prefer raw materials and recover time to devote to food to build health. These are the coordinates of the second stage of the EST DIEM project, created by the Ministry of Health for the promotion of the Mediterranean diet abroad and carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the city ASL of Turin.

Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 March, g the students of the classes of the last two years of Pareto high school in Lausannewhich is a member of the network of Italian schools abroad, met doctors, dietitians, veterinarians and psychologists participating in the project.

Through a multidisciplinary approach to the subject, the experts helped the students to acquire greater awareness, recalling how the “Mediterranean Diet”, recognized by UNESCO as the bearer of cultural values, is not just a matter of food, but a real practice social based on skills, knowledge and traditions ranging from the environment to the table.

Attentive, curious, critical, the boys showed a marked interest and a real concern for the consequences that can derive from incorrect habits, dictated by the frenetic rhythms of daily life, from the standardization of products on the market, from the difficulty, due to lack of tools, of recognize quality ingredients.

Don’t give in to fads and impulse spending. The team of experts encouraged the students to plan their weekly shopping, take only what is needed, prefer unprocessed ingredients, unprocessed raw materials, seasonal and zero kilometer fruit and vegetables, plan their purchases, but also recover domestic skills to their transformation, shorten the supply chain, protect the environment and save money by purchasing quality. The time dedicated to these practices thus becomes time well invested and never wasted.

Again with a view to careful and thought out choices, following the various questions addressed to the speakers, the students were illustrated the health control systems, which guarantee the arrival of safe food on our tables.

There was no lack of elements necessary for understanding the labeling system which plays a fundamental role not only for understanding what we eat, but also for environmental sustainability and above all for the fight against domestic food waste and scraps, topics which students paid special attention.

The EST DIEM project continues its journey in April. Next appointment with the students of the Leonardo da Vinci State Italian Institute in Paris.

Consult the document Est Diem – Mediterranean diet abroad