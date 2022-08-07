Home Health Established the technical table for the identification and management of possible cases of monkeypox in Calabria
Established the technical table for the identification and management of possible cases of monkeypox in Calabria

Established the technical table for the identification and management of possible cases of monkeypox in Calabria

With DG Decree n. 9265 of 3 August 2022, the Technical Table for the identification and management of possible cases of monkeypox in the Calabria Region was established.

The task force will be coordinated by Carlo Torti – Full Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro, will have the task of:

  • develop specific guidelines to be used for the preparation of the appropriate Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways for the care of any patients with suspected infection or infected with the monkeypox virus;
  • convene and manage specific periodic technical round tables with the aim of standardizing the clinical approach to the disease

