Estimate of GKV financial development / vdek: Expenditure risks not sufficiently priced in

Berlin – On October 12, 2023, the GKV estimation group published its forecast for financial developments in statutory health insurance (GKV) in 2024. Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Association of Replacement Funds, explains this. V. (vdek):

“Today the estimators published their estimate for the average additional contribution for 2024. According to its system, the group of estimators only takes into account the expenditure items already known for 2024. Expenditure risks from upcoming legislative procedures, for example in hospital legislation, are not part of the estimate presented. Overall, there are therefore further expenditure risks for 2024 that will affect the additional contribution. There are also still no proposals for sustainably stabilizing the GKV’s finances. The measures announced in the coalition agreement – dynamizing the federal subsidy and refinancing expenses for recipients of citizens’ money from tax revenues – are pending. If this continues, the contribution rate spiral will continue to spiral upwards.”

Current photos of the vdek board chairmen for reporting can be found in our image archive.

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) is the advocacy group and service provider for all six replacement funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Presse

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK-Gesundheit, Twitter: @DAKGesundheit

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politics

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatic Health Insurance Fund, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of Commercial Registered Relief Funds (Replacement Funds)” in Eisenach. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds”. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representatives with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the replacement funds.

