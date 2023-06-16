eternal rest in Villa San Martino

Arcore (Monza) – He’s coming home Silvio Berlusconi. And this time will rest forever in Arcore.

The last trip he made from only with Marta Fascina, along the road that crosses the countryside between Valenza Po and Arcore. The other family membersi had already left. Finished cremation, the Knight’s ashes went out of the gates on a hearse, followed by a dark sedan in which he sat, alone, the ultimate life partner of the founder of Forza Italia.

Final stage of what appeared almost like a small Tour of Italy. People on the sides of the road, small groups with flags and signs shouting as the coffin passed: “Silvio, Silvio”. It was just after 4pm when the small procession moved towards Brianza. It all started at 9.30, under an already hot sun. The carabinieri on the wing, the targets set. The coffin was from ccourtyard of honor of Villa San Martino, followed by the cars of the children. And then again Marta, the brother Paul. A journey of about an hour and a half to reach the crematorium temple ‘Panta Rei’. “Everything flows”, admonishes the very name of the former premier’s new destination.

Before returning home to the family shrine, there is still time for a another huge crowd. We cannot “let him leave without a greeting,” say those who see him rushing past the house. After the 15,000 state funerals in the Cathedral, again banners. “Have a good trip President”, wishes the inscription in the middle of the scarves from Milan and Monza, ai stuffed toyai hearts taken early in the morning to the meadow in front of the hedge of the villa.

Gestures of affection and honors that are also repeated a Valencia Po. Here, more than 200 people welcomed him. At the head of the group gathered in front of the funeral center is the mayor of the town Maurizio Oddone. There is no shortage of ultras from the local team: “Silvio it is an honor to have you in the city. Rip,” reads their inscription. On the entrance door a sign of Forza Italia Valenza that “greets its great and unforgettable president”. Only the leaders of the party, led by the regional councilor for transport Marco Gabusi, cross the cordoned-off area to stay close to their leader. It’s not yet noon when it all begins. And for the operations to end, you have to wait for four hours to pass. At 12.30 the first to leave are Paolo Berlusconi and his son Luigi. Marta stays, to escort him home.

The ashes of the president will be next to those of mother Rosa Bassi, Of father Luigi and of sister Marie Antoinette. A will that Berlusconi had expressed for some time and for this reason he had moved the urns with the remains of relatives from the monumental cemetery of Milan to the tomb of the residence on the outskirts of Monza, which with this choice can only remain the hub of the dynasty. Fifty years of a bond born with the purchase in 1973 at the time of Edilnord and garden cities, such as Milano 2, and continued in the era of commercial TV, Milan and politics. A bond that will continue, because Silvio Berlusconi will rest here forever.