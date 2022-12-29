Rosa Perrotta is not experiencing a serene holiday season at all. Eldest son Ethan suffered a broken arm but is doing better now. In the last hours of her, various ailments of her husband Pietro Tartaglione and her younger son Achille Mario are struggling.

Rosa Perrotta and Pietro Tartaglione form one of the few couples born to Men and Women who did not leave after a few weeks. Not only are the two still happily together but they have also started a family. Ethan was born in 2019 and Achille Mario in 2021. The Christmas of the Perrotta – Tartaglione family was ruined due to a fracture (thankfully composed) to the wrist suffered by the eldest son.

Apparently, the boy fell badly while playing on the inflatable rides and suffered a fracture that required the use of plaster. “It will pass soon. We need to get him to move his fingers as much as possible,” his mother said soothingly on social media. Being only three years old, the little one was frightened by that pain and in the first days with his cast he appeared down in the dumps. Now that the worst is over, Ethan appears smiling again. But since this morning there have been new problems in the home of the couple born in ‘Men and Women’: Achille Mario and Pietro Tartaglione are struggling with health problems.

Rosa Perrotta, there is no peace

In the late morning of Thursday 29 December, the former tronista of ‘Men and Women’ published a series of Instagram Stories. In the first he appears with tired eyes and generally tried. Then he frames Achille Mario, who in the meantime is crying: “At 5 this morning I cried desperately for an hour. I think he has pain in his neck or back or perhaps his ears”. And again: “To make sure we don’t miss anything, Peter is bedridden with a fever”.

The Next Story is less dramatic in tone and features a smiling Ethan playing with blocks. The boy just says he’s “all right” to his father’s question, then gets lost in his games. In short, the worst is over for him and after a couple of negative days, today he is much better. A few hours before New Year’s Eve, therefore, two family members are struggling with health problems. After Christmas, even New Year’s Eve ruined? The hope is that both heal quickly and enjoy the arrival of 2023 in peace.

