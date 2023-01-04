Article taken from the Small Giants attachment of the December 2022 issue of Forbes Italia. Subscribe!

Working out is good, but doing it while having fun is even better. This is the principle on which the activity of Brooklyn Fitboxing, a Spanish brand that offers a new concept of fitness boutique capable of combining fun with functional training. The brand was born in 2014 thanks to the intuition of the entrepreneur Juan Pablo Nebrera, current CEO of the company, who opened the first clubs in Spain with the aim of proposing the new method. The idea proved to be a success and within a few years the group had 120 clubs operating throughout the country.

Brooklyn Fitboxing: un out-of-the-box fitness concept

Brooklyn Fitboxing is a fitness training model that alternates punching to the rhythm of music with high-intensity functional training and combines fun with an effective workout. The patented technology makes the bags capable of understanding the performance of each fitboxer in real time to give life to a concept of fitness that is out of the ordinary.

Healthy competition but also many opportunities for interaction inside and outside the club. Hence the idea of ​​’Brooklyn and Beer’, an event that brings together the community of over 700 club members once a month. It helps to consolidate the sense of belonging to the global community philosophy hit4change (change your body, change your day, change the world), based on the energy that fitboxers generate during their sessions.

The energy destined for solidarity

Each athlete can choose which of the solidarity activities promoted by the brand to donate their energy to. These include childcare support, health care, ocean protection and the protection of terrestrial fauna and flora. “We collaborate with the NGOs present in the area by donating 1% of the global turnover”, he says Gabriel Aluigicountry manager Italia.

The company arrived in Italy in 2017 thanks to the investment of the first Italian franchise. “The first center, still active today, opened in Genoa, followed by two others in Chiavari and Alessandria”, says Gabriele Aluigi. To support the expansion, the group opened a series of headquarters, kicking off a new phase of development.

The Brooklyn Fitboxing Expansion Project

“We started with the opening of the first club in the Ticinese area in Milan, to then inaugurate the centers of Isola, Via Rembrandt and Piazzale Udine, which will be followed by other openings in the area”, continues the country manager. Brooklyn Fitboxing wants to become the fitness reference of the neighborhoods in which it opens its clubs and to involve the community in embarking on a healthy, active and fun lifestyle. The business also plans to expand to Rome, Turin, Monza, Brescia, Piacenza, Bologna and Florence by 2023.

“In this phase we want to bring motivated entrepreneurs into the franchise who fully embrace our cause. Italy is the most strategic country for international expansion. In the next five years we want to emulate Spain and reach 100 open clubs.” Parallel to the success of the Italian clubs, the group has also decided to invest in France e Germania. The ambitious goal is to revolutionize the world of fitness.

© breaking latest news

For more content subscribe to the Forbes.it newsletter HERE.