Home Health ethnic catering, 3 tons of food seized and 10 restaurants closed
Health

by admin
The Carabinieri of the NAS of Naples, as part of the prepared services carried out in the Neapolitan city over the weekend, they inspected ten ethnic restaurants, together with personnel from the ASL Napoli 1 Centro, proceeding with the immediate suspension of the administration activity as it was carried out in environments found in poor sanitary and hygienic conditions structural.

The inspections mainly involved foods most exposed to contamination (raw or undercooked), considered potentially dangerous for the health of consumers since they were destined for administration in the absence of the envisaged monitoring and self-control procedures.

At the end of the activities, three tons of food with no food traceability were administratively seized and administrative fines of 40,000 euros were imposed.

