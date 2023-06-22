Ethylene oxide detected: Spice manufacturer informs about product recall

The spice manufacturer Global Foods Trading GmbH has started a major recall. Two products can be contaminated with carcinogenic ethylene oxide.
Global Foods Trading GmbH is currently providing information about the recall of two spice products. As “product warning.eu” reports, a curry powder and a garam masala spice mixture are affected.
Residues of ethylene oxide were detected in the products. The substance can change the genetic material and cause cancer. It is therefore prohibited for food production.
These spices are being recalled
Artikel: Madras Curry Powder
Brand: MDH
Content: 100g
Batch/Lot number: LOT No. M.04210002
MHD/Shelf life: 06/2023
Article: Schani Garam Masala
Brand: MDH
Content: 100g, 400g and 1kg packs
Batch/lot number: LOT No. L01/NA/W27 (1 kg) and LOT No. L01/NA/W28 (100g and 400g)
MHD/Shelf life: 06/2024
Products with other expiration dates are harmless. Customers can return purchased items at the point of purchase. It is not necessary to present the receipt.