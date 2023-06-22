Home » Ethylene oxide detected: Spice manufacturer informs about product recall
Health

The spice manufacturer Global Foods Trading GmbH has started a major recall. Two products can be contaminated with carcinogenic ethylene oxide.

Global Foods Trading GmbH is currently providing information about the recall of two spice products. As “product warning.eu” reports, a curry powder and a garam masala spice mixture are affected.

Residues of ethylene oxide were detected in the products. The substance can change the genetic material and cause cancer. It is therefore prohibited for food production.

These spices are being recalled

Artikel: Madras Curry Powder

Brand: MDH

Content: 100g

Batch/Lot number: LOT No. M.04210002

MHD/Shelf life: 06/2023

Article: Schani Garam Masala

Brand: MDH

Content: 100g, 400g and 1kg packs

Batch/lot number: LOT No. L01/NA/W27 (1 kg) and LOT No. L01/NA/W28 (100g and 400g)

MHD/Shelf life: 06/2024

Products with other expiration dates are harmless. Customers can return purchased items at the point of purchase. It is not necessary to present the receipt.

