Ethypharm announces the appointment of Xavier LASSERRE as new Chief Commercial Officer…

Denis DELVAL, President and CEO of the Ethypharm Group, announces the appointment of Xavier LASSERRE as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective June 12, 2023.

Xavier LASSERRE has extensive experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the European markets, both in the retail and hospital sectors.

He has a university degree in neuroscience and is a graduate of ESCP (Paris Business School). With more than 25 years of experience, he has already demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities in various roles and has contributed significantly to the success and transformation of the companies under his responsibility. Most recently, Xavier served as Head of Commercial Operations at Zentiva Group, where he was a valued member of the Executive Committee and oversaw the managing directors of the subsidiaries and export activities.

Xavier will join Ethypharm’s Executive Committee, leading the company’s offices in the UK, China, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. In addition, Xavier will lead the distribution and licensing business as well as business development.

“I am very pleased to join Ethypharm as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Ethypharm has a strong commitment to improving the lives of patients and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success alongside Ethypharm’s talented team. I look forward to leading the commercial strategy, driving market expansion and fostering collaborations to bring our valuable treatments to more patients worldwide,” says Xavier LASSERRE.

Denis DELVAL, CEO and President of the Ethypharm Group, is confident in Xavier’s ability to drive the company’s growth: “We are delighted to welcome Xavier to the Ethypharm Group. His extensive experience and proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry make him an ideal candidate for our company. We are confident that Xavier’s commercial talent and expertise combined with his leadership skills will be a major contributor to our continued success. We look forward to this new chapter and to working together to achieve our goals and further strengthen our position in the market.”

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system and intensive care medicine. Ethypharm sells its medicines directly in Europe and China and with partners in North America and the Middle East. The group of companies employs over 1500 people, mainly in Europe and China. Ethypharm works closely with authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the correct use of its medicines and to make them accessible to as many people as possible.

