With the 3rd EU action program 2014-2020 in the field of health, projects to improve and protect human health are funded. Actions must have added value at European level and encourage developments at European level in the field of public health. The action program has a term of seven years and a total funding volume of 449 million euros. The focal points of the program are:

  1. Health promotion, prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyles
  2. Protection of citizens from cross-border health risks
  3. Contribution to innovative, efficient and sustainable health systems
  4. access to better health care

In order to implement the action program, work plans are adopted annually by the European Commission in cooperation with the Member States.

