Despite reported cases of human infections in countries outside the EU, people in Europe’s risk of contracting avian flu ‘remains low’. This is what the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the EU reference laboratory (Eurl) say in their latest report on avian flu.

Most of the recently reported human infections from non-EU countries “were related to people exposed to diseased poultry and dead, who were not wearing personal protective equipment, particularly in backyard farms”, reads a note from the EU agencies. According to the ECDC “the risk for the general population in Europe remains low, and from low to moderate for workers and other persons in contact with dead and potentially infected birds and mammals”.

Since the peak in November 2022, the number of outbreaks in poultry farms has decreased. However, abnormal mortality was observed in gulls in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy. The risk of infection in poultry could increase in the coming months as gulls spread inland, possibly overlapping poultry production areas. EFSA and Eurl recommend the implementation of prevention strategies in poultry production areas.