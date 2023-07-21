EU agency gives green light to first RSV vaccine for babies

The EMA announced on Friday in Amsterdam that protection against the respiratory disease is built up by vaccinating the mother during pregnancy. The EU Commission still has to approve the approval of the Abrysvo vaccine.

According to the authority, Abrysvo is the first vaccine that can also protect babies up to six months. But she also recommended it to protect adults over the age of 60 from infection. After vaccination, a person’s immune system produces specific antibodies and T-cells that help prevent RSV infection. In pregnant women, according to the EMA, the antibodies penetrate the placenta and give the child protection for up to six months after birth.

According to the EMA, respiratory diseases caused by the RS virus are usually mild. But especially in small children and particularly vulnerable older adults, there can also be a severe or even fatal course. According to the EMA, the most common side effects in pregnant women were pain at the injection site, headache and muscle pain. Pain at the vaccination site was a common side effect in those over 60 years of age.

In June, the EU Commission approved the “Arexvy” vaccine against the RS virus – for adults over 60 years of age. In Europe, RSV causes an estimated 250,000 hospitalizations and 17,000 hospital deaths in people aged 65 and over each year, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

