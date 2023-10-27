EU and the increased acetamiprid limit values ​​in food

Acetamiprid is an insecticide that belongs to the class of neonicotinoids. All insecticides belonging to this class are completely synthetic. This means that these substances do not occur in nature.

Their principle of action is based on blocking specific receptors in the nerve cells, which prevents the transmission of nerve stimuli. Neonicotinoids are said to be “selective neurotoxins” that act almost exclusively on the nerve cells of insects and less on the nerve cells of humans and animals.

Acetamiprid is a “plant protection product” that is used against a number of aphids. It is also used in commercial cherry cultivation to control cherry fruit flies. In agriculture it is also used against a number of larvae of pests, such as the Colorado potato beetle etc.

Blind Science reports: “Have seen no side effects…”

Since acetamiprid supposedly “selectively” only attacks nerve cells in insects, the substance is unlikely to have any influence on the human nervous system. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

By the way: If you are interested in this kind of information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter:

A case report was published in 2021[1] from Sri Lanka, according to which a man suffered severe lactic acidosis, accompanied by heart failure, high blood sugar levels and constipation after an unwanted ingestion of acetamiprid. It is also interesting that there does not appear to be an antidote for acetamiprid poisoning.

A work was published in 2022[2] on genotoxicity and histological changes under acetamiprid in cichlids. There were changes in the erythrocytes of the fish as well as histological changes in the gills, liver and muscles, from which the authors concluded that acetamiprid has a strong genotoxic potential in these fish and also leads to harmful tissue changes.

Hard to believe, but very probably true, is the fact that there seem to be no scientific studies on the question of side effects and toxicity in humans.

A publication appeared in 2013[3] the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) on the “scientific opinion” regarding neurotoxicity in the development of anything.

The text spoke of “developmental neurotoxicity” without making reference to the living beings affected by it or naming them.

And even with this vague characterization, it still emerged that the determination of limit values ​​for the daily intake of the substance cannot be determined with certainty because the models and in vitro estimates used contained too many weak points.

It’s no wonder that limits can be raised and lowered as desired, just as the interest groups want.

The EU allows more

What is interesting here is a contribution from BUND (Association for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany), for which there does not seem to be a publication date. But it must have been published around or after 2017, because it notes that at the beginning of 2017 the permitted amount of acetamiprid in asparagus was increased by 80 times and in pork by 25 times.

The post refers to a post[4] also from BUND from February 3, 2017, in which further key data is mentioned. The permitted loads for beef were increased by 900%. Also 900% increase for beef and pork liver. The strain on milk has been increased by 300%:

Why is the EU making such limit increases? According to the BUND article, the EU was reacting to pressure from large farmers’ associations and the pesticide industry.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. Clear edge.” to:

Conclusion of the BUND:

“Governments are therefore accepting that our food may contain more and more poison. Three neonicotinoids have been partially banned since 2013 because of their danger to bees. The BUND is calling for a comprehensive ban on all neonicotinoids without loopholes.“

The EFSA had a document on this in February 2016[5] created, which was about a “modification of existing maximum residue levels for acetamiprid for various crops”. The following table was published here, with the maximum values ​​in force at the time and the new maximum values ​​for comparison:

It is not difficult to see that, with the exception of apricots, all other fruits experienced an extreme increase in the maximum residue amount.

Why are neonicotinoids and acetamiprid so harmful?

These substances are extremely toxic and anything but “selective”. Because they kill all insects indiscriminately, regardless of whether they are useful or less useful to the producers.

Because what is useful and harmful is not determined from a biological perspective, but from the perspective of producers who, with their monocultures, attract insects that value their products just as much as the human buyers. If these insects had a bank account, they certainly wouldn’t be considered pests.

Other insects, and this is where the alleged selectivity ends, at least as far as insects are concerned, are also destroyed, even though they do not pose a threat to the products produced, such as butterflies, bees, etc. Many of the insects that perform a pollinator function are also destroyed, which In the long term, it is likely to have a counterproductive effect on the producer products, depending on how pollination takes place here.

Since these chemicals are so-called “systemic pesticides”, they get into the plants and thus also into their fruits. The chemicals are put into the soil, where they are then absorbed by the roots of the plants and thus poison the plant itself.

Of course, a large percentage of chemicals remain in the soil, making it toxic. The broth gets into the groundwater through the rain, so that we can still benefit from acetamiprid and other neonicotinoids through our drinking water, even if we avoid eating the fruits treated with them.

It goes without saying that entire areas are contaminated with these chemicals through rain and their spread in water bodies, so that entire ecosystems come under chemical stress. A study[6] August 2015 showed that 53% of water samples collected across the United States were contaminated with neonicotinoids.

Across all study areas, at least one neonicotinoid was detected in 63% of the 48 sampled streams.

Neonicotinoids also harm much of the wildlife they come into contact with. Only in recent years have studies linked neonicotinoids to bird losses[7]the collapse of fisheries[8] and birth defects[9] in white-tailed deer, to name just a few examples.

The late awakening of science from its sleeping beauty

As of 2021 or 2022, there appears to be some movement in science when it comes to the scientific assessment of the safety of neonicotinoids.

A work published in January 2022[10] examined the associations between neonicotinoids and insulin and glucose homeostasis in US adults. Participants were 1381 adults without diabetes. Urine concentrations of acetamiprid and other neonicotinoids were measured. Physiological parameters measured were fasting glucose, insulin and hemoglobin A1C.

Results: There were inconsistencies in all measured parameters, which were partly influenced by the gender and age of the participants. There was no consistent pattern of effects on the parameters relevant to diabetes across different neonicotinoids, except that baseline levels were changed up or down in all participants.

A work was published in February 2022[11], which examined serum testosterone levels in men, women and children. This showed a reduction in testosterone levels of almost 38%. The reduction was less pronounced when the various individual neonicotinoids were analyzed. But it was still 25% for acetamiprid.

In conclusion, the paper’s authors say, this study, with a sample representative of the U.S. population, is the first to report that exposure to neonicotinoids is associated with reduced serum testosterone levels in humans.

Being overweight in the USA is not uncommon, because in the land of unlimited impossibilities everything is a little bigger, including the BMI. And exposure to neonicotinoids also seems to play a role, as does work[12] from August 2022 showed.

But there was no consistent trend here either. Because acetamiprid showed an inverse correlation, where higher stress levels were associated with less body weight and a lower BMI. One could almost think that acetamiprid could have the character of a “slimming product”. However, this only applied to women. There was a positive correlation in men.

However, this did not apply to other neonicotinoids. There were positive correlations where high residues were linked to obesity.

Conclusion: Detectable concentrations of acetamiprid were inversely associated with obesity, while results for 5-hydroxy-imidacloprid were mixed. The results suggest gender differences, although the directionality of the association by gender is not clear.

By the way: If you are interested in this kind of information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter:

Conclusion of the scientific discussion

Little was done. And now that science has woken up from its slumber, we still don’t know exactly whether the neonicotinoids are really as harmless as the interest groups claim. This also seems to be due to the fact that one is looking for parameters that initially have little to do with the primary toxicity of the substances.

Because when you study a neurotoxic substance and its effects on people, why do you focus on a possible connection with diabetes, obesity, etc.?

Wouldn’t one first expect a study that examines neurotoxic potency and effectiveness in humans? Are people afraid to carry out such studies because they fear a devastating result that would mean the end of these chemicals and thus the loss of a significant source of income for the chemical industry?

But “Food Watch”[13] called for a ban on acetamiprid in July 2023 after contamination of fruit and vegetables with this pesticide had more than tripled in recent years. In 2021, significant residues were found in 7.4% of all food samples.

By the way: If you are interested in this kind of information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter:

Sources:

This post was created on October 26, 2023.

Share this: Facebook

X

