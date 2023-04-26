EU bans software and equipment from Russia and China

ansa L’Ue “prohibit use of equipment and software” from manufacturers of Chinese e Russia. This is what the European Commission has asked forEurocamera. The report presented by the commission against foreign interference (27 yes, one abstention and one no) calls for the ban in particular TikTok, ByteDance, Huawei, ZTE, Kaspersky, NtechLab, Nuctech, who come from countries defined as “high risk”. On the main cases of interference, the MEPs underline that “the promotion of the agenda Gazprom in Germany, the activities of intelligence russe in Hungary and disinformation against communities Lgbtiq+ in Slovakia, Hungary e Poland” constitute the greatest risks.

Link between foreign interference and security risks for the EU The report calls on the EU to “develop a coordinated strategy against foreign interference and manipulation of information” and to adopt “measures to combat it, including allocating adequate funding for capacity building activities to counter disinformation”. . Indeed, according to the text, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has clearly made even more evident the link between foreign interference and the security risks for the EU and for the countries of its immediate neighbourhood, the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership.

The traceability of donations Finally, the MEPs urge the Commission to allow the effective traceability of donations “to counter prohibited financial transactions from third countries that enter the EU political system” and invite the Member States to urgently address “the issue of donations from third parties to national political parties”.

