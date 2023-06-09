EU Council, agreement reached on new migration pact











Ansa During Internal Affairs Council of the EU an agreement was found between the 27 to approve the two legislative packages on border procedures and on the asylum management. The rules are included in the list of measures provided by the new pact on migration. With approval from the member states, the Council set its own negotiating mandate: for the definitive ok, a common position will have to be found with the co-legislator, the European Parliament. “Italy has had a position of great responsibility and has found correspondence from other countries. There is the possibility of making agreements with third countries”, commented the interior minister Matteo Piantedosi.

The final knot was to find a satisfactory text on the definition of

Safe third countrieswhere it will be possible to send migrants who do not receive asylum.

Piantedosi: “This is a beginning, not the finish” “We have tried to make the border procedures feasible, a process that we believe must go on. We believe that it is a day in which something starts and not just a day of arrival”, continued Piantedosi.

“Italy will not be the collection center for EU migrants The minister avoided the hypothesis that Italy and all the Member States of first entry “were paid to keep irregular migrants in their territories. Italy will not be the collection center for immigrants on behalf of Europe. We have succeeded to obtain a reference legal framework for possible agreements with safe third countries and we have avoided the imposition of restrictions that would have excluded some countries”.

Possibility of agreements with third countries “We wanted the formulation of texts that would weaken the possibility of making agreements with third countries not to pass, always in the implementation of the projection on the external dimension”, continued Piantedosi. “It is a compromise that does not harm the international legal framework”. It will be up to the Member State to decide which countries to enter into agreements with.

Metsola: “Let’s start negotiations immediately” The agreement of the Member States on the new rules on migration “is good news“, said the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The European Parliament “welcomes this turnaround and is ready to start negotiations immediately to reach an agreement before the end of the mandate. We can find a way to move forward”.

Johansson: “We have shown that we can work together” “Trust has been rebuilt in the Council and it is something that has been done over the years. This is the reason why you can manage difficult negotiations and find a compromise”, said EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson. “We have shown that it is possible to work together on migration and we are much stronger when we do that.”

