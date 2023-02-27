breaking latest news – The United Kingdom and Europe have reached agreement on the revision of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. “The deal is done,” a government source announced to the British media.

To finalize the agreement today the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, went to Great Britain where she met the premier, Rishi Sunak, in Windsor.

Von Der Leyen: “The agreement preserves peace and protects people”

“This year will mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Good Friday Belfast Accords: an important milestone in the historic peace process. The new Windsor framework” on the Northern Ireland Protocol “is designed to benefit the people of Northern Ireland and support all communities, celebrating peace on the island of Ireland. And this is why I believe we can open a new chapter in our relationship, which will be stronger”.

Sunak: “Removed all border marks on the Irish Sea”

“We have reached agreement in principle on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. Durable solutions that work for everyone in Northern Ireland and protect the EU’s single market.” This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the end of the meeting with the British premier Rishi Sunak.

“With the agreement we have removed all border marks in the Irish Sea” he then explained, recalling that “today’s agreement safeguards the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland”.

“We have changed the original Protocol” on post-Brexit relations between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK “and with today’s agreement we will ensure easy movement of commerce within the UK by protecting Northern Ireland’s place in our union, safeguarding the sovereignty of the people” of the northern part of the island of Ireland. This was stated by the British premier, Rishi Sunak, in the joint press conference with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Pound up after deal

Pound up after Brexit deal. The British currency rose by 0.8% to 1.2046 dollars and by 0.2% against the euro to 1.1353.

