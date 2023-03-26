Home Health EU General Data Protection Regulation: better protection for patients
Health

EU General Data Protection Regulation: better protection for patients

by admin

The GDPR will also provide better protection for patient data across national borders in the future. Social and health data are among the most sensitive personal information of all. Even if the content-related requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation often correspond to the law that is already in force, health insurance companies, hospitals, medical practices, pharmacies, research institutes and all other parties involved in healthcare were required to check their data processing procedures and adapt them if necessary.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation replaces the previous Data Protection Directive 95/46/EG from 1995 and continues the general conditions. Principles of data protection that have been established in Germany for decades are now taking direct effect throughout Europe as a result of the EU regulation. Nevertheless, more specific and in some cases stricter regulations are required, especially in the healthcare sector, for example on the processing of genetic data. For this purpose, the GDPR provides opening clauses that allow the member states to maintain such regulations. Member states and legal practitioners had two years to adapt existing regulations and data processing procedures to the requirements of the GDPR. Germany is well positioned here – also from the point of view of the EU Commission.

See also  Amazon launches Alexa Game Control voice-controlled game function to play the game "Dead Island 2" #playstation (181701)

You may also like

Ivano Marescotti, the great actor and director died...

Falchetto died of flu: preventive measures are taken...

Styling Mistakes Mature Women Make: How to Avoid...

MotoGp, Bagnaia wins in Portugal. On the podium...

Heart attack and stroke risk | grow more...

Here’s The Best Water For Lowering Cholesterol: “Great”

the father was driving

Pancreatic cancer, is there a breakthrough? Very encouraging...

You can have glaucoma and not know it:...

Wasps, bees, mosquitoes: when insect bites are dangerous

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy