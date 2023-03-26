The GDPR will also provide better protection for patient data across national borders in the future. Social and health data are among the most sensitive personal information of all. Even if the content-related requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation often correspond to the law that is already in force, health insurance companies, hospitals, medical practices, pharmacies, research institutes and all other parties involved in healthcare were required to check their data processing procedures and adapt them if necessary.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation replaces the previous Data Protection Directive 95/46/EG from 1995 and continues the general conditions. Principles of data protection that have been established in Germany for decades are now taking direct effect throughout Europe as a result of the EU regulation. Nevertheless, more specific and in some cases stricter regulations are required, especially in the healthcare sector, for example on the processing of genetic data. For this purpose, the GDPR provides opening clauses that allow the member states to maintain such regulations. Member states and legal practitioners had two years to adapt existing regulations and data processing procedures to the requirements of the GDPR. Germany is well positioned here – also from the point of view of the EU Commission.