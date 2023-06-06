EU green light for elderly vaccine against syncytial virus – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JUNE 06 – The European Commission has authorized Arexvy, the first vaccine to protect adults aged 60 and over, against lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). “I now encourage Member States to quickly build on this authorization and define national vaccination strategies so that people most at risk can access them in the coming months before the next autumn season,” says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.



The go-ahead for the vaccine was particularly awaited in light of the increase in RSV infections in the EU last winter, it took place as part of the EMA’s accelerated evaluation mechanism and the Commission accelerated the authorization of the vaccine considering that the Prevention of RSV infection in the elderly population is of great public health concern.



On October 31, the Commission already authorized the monoclonal antibody Beyfortus (nirsevimab) in the EU for the prevention of lower respiratory tract diseases in newborns and infants during the first RSV season, i.e. when there is a higher risk of infection.



Syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, the Commission said. Most people recover within a week or two. However, it can be serious in vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with lung or heart disease and diabetes.



In Europe, RSC causes about 250,000 hospitalizations and 17,000 hospital deaths each year in people aged 65 and over. (HANDLE).

