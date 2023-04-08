Home Health EU Health Ministers Meeting in Amsterdam
Health

EU Health Ministers Meeting in Amsterdam

by admin

The spread of resistant germs can only be successfully combated together. At the invitation of Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, the seven leading industrial nations (G7) agreed on joint international efforts in their “Berlin Declaration on Combating Antibiotic Resistance” in October 2015. These efforts are now to be pushed further within the framework of the EU.

Germany can provide support here with important experiences from the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART 2020), which was adopted by the Federal Cabinet in May 2015. As part of the German government’s pharmaceutical dialogue with pharmaceutical associations and representatives of science and trade unions, it was also agreed to further promote and promote research and development of new antibiotics.

Over 700,000 people worldwide die every year because antibiotics have lost their effectiveness against bacterial infections as a result of unnecessary, incorrect or prematurely discontinued use.

Agreement on joint procurement procedure

On the fringes of the informal meeting in Amsterdam, Federal Health Minister Gröhe and Birgit Hesse, Minister for Labour, Equality and Social Affairs in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, signed the agreement on a joint procurement procedure for the procurement of medical countermeasures (Joint Procurement Agreement) on behalf of the federal states. Using this procedure, the federal and state governments can, for example, procure vaccines together with other EU member states and the EU.

See also  In the desert with the smartphone, photo report with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

You may also like

By 2030 the first vaccines against cancer, announces...

Is laboratory meat good for health? Does it...

Is laboratory meat good for health? Does it...

the gesture of affection to the crowd and...

Serie A: Atalanta-Bologna 0-2, Sansone and Orsolini hold...

The announcement about the anti-cancer vaccine was made...

Mushrooms, the new disease affects man: the symptoms...

Saving overwatered plants: How to revitalize houseplants!

Catania, man barricades himself in the house and...

Rape accusation against Fabrizio Lombardo, at the time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy