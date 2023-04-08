The spread of resistant germs can only be successfully combated together. At the invitation of Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, the seven leading industrial nations (G7) agreed on joint international efforts in their “Berlin Declaration on Combating Antibiotic Resistance” in October 2015. These efforts are now to be pushed further within the framework of the EU.

Germany can provide support here with important experiences from the German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART 2020), which was adopted by the Federal Cabinet in May 2015. As part of the German government’s pharmaceutical dialogue with pharmaceutical associations and representatives of science and trade unions, it was also agreed to further promote and promote research and development of new antibiotics.

Over 700,000 people worldwide die every year because antibiotics have lost their effectiveness against bacterial infections as a result of unnecessary, incorrect or prematurely discontinued use.

Agreement on joint procurement procedure

On the fringes of the informal meeting in Amsterdam, Federal Health Minister Gröhe and Birgit Hesse, Minister for Labour, Equality and Social Affairs in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, signed the agreement on a joint procurement procedure for the procurement of medical countermeasures (Joint Procurement Agreement) on behalf of the federal states. Using this procedure, the federal and state governments can, for example, procure vaccines together with other EU member states and the EU.