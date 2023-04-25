Home » EU, ‘in one year cut energy dependence on Moscow’ – Ultima Ora
EU, 'in one year cut energy dependence on Moscow' – Ultima Ora

EU, 'in one year cut energy dependence on Moscow' – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 24 – “It was the year of a serious energy crisis triggered by the war in Russia, but together we managed to get rid of our dependence on Russian fossil fuels and we diversified from Russia by turning to reliable partners” . This was stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press conference at the end of the North Sea summit in Ostend.

“EU citizens have reduced their energy consumption by 20%, but the most important thing is that we have massively invested in renewable energies”, he highlighted.

