EU ministers, ‘reduce the use of antibiotics by 20% by 2030’ – Medicine

God’s go-ahead European health ministers to a recommendation to strengthen the fight against antibiotic resistance. In the document, the Twenty-Seven set concrete goals to reduce the use of antibiotics for human health by 20% and the sales of those used for farm animals and aquaculture by 50% by 2030.

The text approved by the ministers also includes the strengthening national action plans to help governments meet their targets and to monitor the use of antibiotics nationwide; improved surveillance of antibiotic resistance and antimicrobial consumption at all levels; efforts to improve the health and welfare of food-producing animals to reduce the spread of infectious diseases on farms; an awareness of the public and professionals working in the fields of human and veterinary health.

Resistance to antibiotics, according to the estimates offered by the EU Council, causes more than 35,000 deaths every year in Europe.

“We cannot afford to ignore the deadly threat drug-resistant microorganisms pose to human health,” stressed the responsible Swedish minister, Jakob Forssmed.