EU-Pfizer agreement to reduce doses of Covid vaccines – Healthcare

BRUSSELS – The European Union and BioNTech-Pfizer have concluded an agreement to reduce the number of deliveries of the Covid vaccines agreed in the third purchase agreement signed between the two parties in 2021, during the pandemic. The originally contracted doses can be converted into optional orders, upon payment of a fee. The sum will be deductible in the event that countries decide to purchase additional doses in the future.

The agreement also provides for the extension up to 4 years, starting now, of the period in which countries will be able to receive vaccines, including those adapted to the new variants.

On 20 May 2021, the European Commission, in collaboration and on behalf of the Member States, had signed a third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for the purchase of 900 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to purchase another 900 million doses . Half of the deliveries had been agreed for 2021 and 2022, with the other half in 2023. The improvement in the epidemiological situation has led to a surplus of vaccines.

At the end of 2022, the EU health ministers therefore asked to reduce the number of doses and extend the delivery period. Purchase agreements with vaccine developers “are legally binding and cannot be unilaterally changed,” Brussels explains in a statement. Following negotiations with the pharmaceutical company, today’s agreement therefore provides for the conversion of the originally contracted doses into optional orders.

A step for which a deductible fee will be paid from the price that Member States would have to pay for the additional optional doses if they decide to activate them in the future. In fact, the agreement provides that countries can continue to have access to additional doses up to the originally contracted volume until the end of the contract, in case they have to face a new epidemic wave.