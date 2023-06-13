Printable version

Press release no. 36

Release date June 13, 2023

Antibiotics, Schillaci: EU recommendation, an important tool to combat infections. The Minister of Health at the EU Health Council in Luxembourg

“The Recommendation adopted today by the EU Council constitutes an important additional tool in combating antibiotic-resistant infections by investing as a priority in the targeted and informed use of antibiotics, supporting research and promoting rapid diagnostic tests and effective communication in a context One Health. Limiting the inappropriate use of antimicrobials is in fact crucial to reduce resistant infections in both humans and animals”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who today attended the Council of EU Health Ministers in Luxembourg.

In his speech, the Minister underlined the importance of the emphasis placed on strengthening infection prevention and control “which represents a priority, particularly in hospitalization and treatment facilities, and on the need for robust surveillance and resistance monitoring systems antimicrobial and antimicrobial consumption in human, animal and plant health”. Regarding the awareness, education and training of healthcare professionals, the Minister argued that “it is important that continuing education programs and curricula include mandatory cross-sectoral training on infection prevention and control, environmental risks and biosafety associated with antimicrobial resistence”.