EU security logo on the Internet becomes mandatory

The EU-wide regulations ensure more safety when buying medicines, because legal dealers are now easier to recognize. On the Internet in particular, you will come across many dubious providers who often sell counterfeit medicines. Such counterfeits often contain no or incorrectly dosed active ingredients or even ingredients that are hazardous to health. In any case, they harbor high risks for users.

Register with legal dealers in DIMDI

Each EU country lists the legal mail order companies located there in a national register. In Germany, this so-called mail order register is managed by the German Institute for Medical Documentation and Information (DIMDI) – an authority within the portfolio of the Federal Ministry of Health.

