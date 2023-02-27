World by Nicol Degli Innocenti The “Windsor Framework” (Windsor framework agreement) was reached after weeks of intense talks between the parties, aims to solve the problems caused by the Protocol, signed in 2020 by both parties

LONDON – A new chapter is opening in relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union. After years of tension and antagonism, London and Brussels have reached an agreement on the Irish Protocol, unsolving the last unresolved knot of Brexit.

The announcement was made by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a joint press conference today in Windsor. “We are allies, business partners and friends,” Sunak said. Together we have found a way to put an end to uncertainty.”

Even von der Leyen said she was “proud of this historic agreement, a long-term solution that protects our markets and our respective interests, but which above all protects the dearly won peace in Northern Ireland”.

The agreement, called the “Windsor Framework Agreement”, substantially modifies the text of the Protocol signed in 2020 to solve some of the problems that until now seemed insurmountable while maintaining the main objective of not returning to a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland with the risk of new political and religious tensions.

The three key points

The key points of the Windsor agreement are threefold: firstly, there will be no customs controls, obstacles or bureaucratic hitches for goods, including food and plants, coming from Great Britain and destined for Northern Ireland, which will travel in a special “green lane”. Goods bound for the Republic of Ireland and therefore the EU will instead transit in a “red lane”, to guarantee the integrity of the EU single market.

The second point concerns the availability of products of all kinds and also of medicines. The drugs, both existing and future, if approved by the UK regulatory body will be able to be sold in Northern Ireland. This is the solution offered to the original defect of the Protocol, which by keeping Northern Ireland in the single market and in the EU customs union has imposed customs controls on goods arriving from Great Britain, making trade difficult and effectively creating a border between Northern Ireland and the other three United Kingdom nations (England, Scotland and Wales).

The “emergency brake”

The third point is the protection of the sovereignty of Northern Ireland. Sunak explained that the Stormont Parliament will have the right to block EU rules and the British government will have the right to veto. It is an “emergency brake” that represents a “powerful safeguard” that should allay the DUP’s fears that it will find itself subject to EU rules without a say. The European Court of Justice remains the supreme arbiter of EU law, underlined von der Leyen.

The EU president also confirmed that the agreement also unlocks collaboration on scientific research, allowing Great Britain to participate in the Horizon program from which it had been excluded precisely because of the dispute over the Protocol. “This is good news for all British scientists and researchers,” said von der Leyen, because they will again have access to generous EU funds. The next few days and weeks will be crucial. Sunak assured that the agreement will have to be approved by Parliament in Westminster, but said he wanted to give all parties time to examine it in every detail and “digest the contents” before voting for it.

Both London and Brussels would like to formalize the agreement before April, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Accords which had restored peace to Northern Ireland after years of sectarian violence. US President Joe Biden, who has Irish roots, could go to Belfast to celebrate the anniversary.

