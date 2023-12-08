EU4Health programme, Work Plan 2024 published

Following the positive opinion of the Member States, at the meeting of the “EU for Health” Program Committee on 28 November 2023, the European Commission adopted the fourth Work Plan (WP) 2024 of the Program for Action of the European Union in the field of health for the period 2021-2027 (EU4Health).

Also for 2024 the Work Plan will be managed, for the majority of the actions, by theHealth and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA)to a lesser extent directly by the European Commission or through agreements with specific international organizations.

The total budget available for 2024 amounts to 752.4 million euros, divided as follows (budget in millions of EUR):

Grants (Grants): 355.9 mln€

Procurement (Procurement): 318.4 mln€

Other expenses (Other expenditure): 3.4 mln€

Indirect management (Contribution agreements): 74.7 mln€

WP 2024 aims to deliver on the main priorities of EU health policy within the framework of the European Health Union and will cover the following focus areas:

Crisis preparedness: 485.517.000 €

Health promotion and disease prevention: 70.900.000 €

Health systems and healthcare personnel: 41.404.000 €

Digitization: 25.750.000 €

Cancer: 117.600.000 €

In particular, the work program will address health issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and support emerging policy initiatives, in particular on mental health, global health, health developments digital and medicinal products, as well as cancer screening. It will ensure the deployment of key digital initiatives, such as the European Health Data Space (EHDS), aimed in particular at leveraging digital health data, to improve patient healthcare across the EU.

In order to strengthen the important role played by civil organizations in the implementation of EU health policies, the EU4Health program will also, in 2024 will continue to award operating grants e will publish a call for framework partnership agreements for the period 2025-2026.

The budget allocation per specific objective is presented in Table 3 of the WP 2024.

For any further information it is possible to contact the Italian focal point, preferably by email: [email protected] – ​​[email protected] or by telephone on 0659943173.

For further details and subsequent updates you can consult the pages of European Commission and those of HADEA.

